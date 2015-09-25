Preview: Pirates at Cubs

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs have had meaningful matchups all season, but the stakes will be raised even higher for their three-game series beginning Friday at Wrigley Field. The National League Central rivals likely are headed for a clash in the wild-card game, but the Pirates could still catch St. Louis for the division title or slip behind the Cubs for the top wild-card spot.

The critical series begins with a marquee pitching matchup between Cubs left-hander Jon Lester and Pirates righty Gerrit Cole, who is in line to start Pittsburgh’s postseason opener. The Pirates, who have won six straight, have already locked up a playoff spot and are four games behind the St. Louis Cardinals and 3 1/2 ahead of the Cubs. Chicago can punch its ticket to the postseason with a win or a San Francisco loss but has little hope of catching the Cardinals. The Cubs have to like the potential matchup with the Pirates, though, as they lead the season series 10-6 and took three of four in Pittsburgh from Sept. 15-17.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, MLB Network, ROOT (Pittsburgh), ABC 7 (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Gerrit Cole (17-8, 2.64 ERA) vs. Cubs LH Jon Lester (10-11, 3.46)

Cole has posted quality starts in three straight outings and five of his last six with an ugly start at Milwaukee mixed in. The 25-year-old former UCLA star is 6-1 with a 3.10 ERA in eight career starts against the Cubs with the only loss coming in May. Cole faced the Cubs on Sept. 15 and gave up four runs (three earned) in 6 1/3 innings without factoring into the decision.

Lester threw his first complete game of the season to beat the Pirates in the second game of a doubleheader on Sept. 15, striking out nine while allowing one run and five hits. The 31-year-old couldn’t sustain the momentum last time out, giving up four runs over six frames in a loss to St. Louis. Lester is 2-0 against Pittsburgh this season, allowing two runs in 16 innings over two starts with 16 strikeouts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pirates OF Starling Marte is 15-for-25 with three doubles, two homers and eight RBIs during a five-game hitting streak.

2. Cubs INF Tommy La Stella is 9-for-15 during an eight-game hitting streak and has extended the streak five times as a pinch hitter.

3. Pittsburgh is 80-1 when leading after eight innings and 0-49 when trailing through eight.

PREDICTION: Pirates 3, Cubs 2