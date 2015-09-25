FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: Pirates at Cubs
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 25, 2015 / 10:02 PM / 2 years ago

Preview: Pirates at Cubs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs have had meaningful matchups all season, but the stakes will be raised even higher for their three-game series beginning Friday at Wrigley Field. The National League Central rivals likely are headed for a clash in the wild-card game, but the Pirates could still catch St. Louis for the division title or slip behind the Cubs for the top wild-card spot.

The critical series begins with a marquee pitching matchup between Cubs left-hander Jon Lester and Pirates righty Gerrit Cole, who is in line to start Pittsburgh’s postseason opener. The Pirates, who have won six straight, have already locked up a playoff spot and are four games behind the St. Louis Cardinals and 3 1/2 ahead of the Cubs. Chicago can punch its ticket to the postseason with a win or a San Francisco loss but has little hope of catching the Cardinals. The Cubs have to like the potential matchup with the Pirates, though, as they lead the season series 10-6 and took three of four in Pittsburgh from Sept. 15-17.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, MLB Network, ROOT (Pittsburgh), ABC 7 (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Gerrit Cole (17-8, 2.64 ERA) vs. Cubs LH Jon Lester (10-11, 3.46)

Cole has posted quality starts in three straight outings and five of his last six with an ugly start at Milwaukee mixed in. The 25-year-old former UCLA star is 6-1 with a 3.10 ERA in eight career starts against the Cubs with the only loss coming in May. Cole faced the Cubs on Sept. 15 and gave up four runs (three earned) in 6 1/3 innings without factoring into the decision.

Lester threw his first complete game of the season to beat the Pirates in the second game of a doubleheader on Sept. 15, striking out nine while allowing one run and five hits. The 31-year-old couldn’t sustain the momentum last time out, giving up four runs over six frames in a loss to St. Louis. Lester is 2-0 against Pittsburgh this season, allowing two runs in 16 innings over two starts with 16 strikeouts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pirates OF Starling Marte is 15-for-25 with three doubles, two homers and eight RBIs during a five-game hitting streak.

2. Cubs INF Tommy La Stella is 9-for-15 during an eight-game hitting streak and has extended the streak five times as a pinch hitter.

3. Pittsburgh is 80-1 when leading after eight innings and 0-49 when trailing through eight.

PREDICTION: Pirates 3, Cubs 2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.