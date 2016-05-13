Preview: Pirates at Cubs

Coming off their first major hiccup of the season, the Chicago Cubs look to return to their dominant ways when they host the Pittsburgh Pirates for a three-game series beginning Friday. The Cubs dropped both ends of a doubleheader to San Diego on Wednesday – their first back-to-back losses of the season – but still lead the National League Central by a whopping seven games.

The Cubs’ 13-2 record against the division is a big reason for their early success, and that includes a three-game sweep in Pittsburgh earlier this month. Chicago outscored the Pirates 20-5 in that series, but the Cubs’ offense sputtered in a 1-0 loss to the Padres in Wednesday’s nightcap. The Pirates have won three of five since that series, and star center fielder Andrew McCutchen is heating up. A career .312 hitter against the Cubs with 16 home runs, McCutchen was 3-for-12 in the last series against Chicago but is 9-for-25 with three extra-base hits during a six-game hitting streak.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), WGN (Chicago), MLB Network

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates LH Francisco Liriano (3-1, 3.60 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Jason Hammel (4-0, 1.85)

Liriano had a couple of rocky outings in the first month of the season but has rounded into form in his last two starts. He struck out 10 over seven innings at St. Louis on Friday, limiting the Cardinals to two runs and five hits to earn his second straight win. The 32-year-old is 5-2 with a 2.27 ERA in 11 career starts against the Cubs, including a 4-1 mark and 1.56 ERA in five starts at Wrigley Field.

Hammel was dominant over the first month of the season but has regressed slightly in his last two starts. The 33-year-old was unable to record an out in the sixth inning of a win at Pittsburgh on May 2, and he gave up three runs over five innings in a no-decision Saturday against Washington. With his win over the Pirates earlier this month, Hammel improved to 6-5 with a 4.00 ERA in 13 games (12 starts) against Pittsburgh.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo has reached base in 24 straight games – the longest active streak in the majors – but is 4-for-23 with eight strikeouts against Liriano.

2. Pirates INF Jung Ho Kang has three home runs among his five hits in the first five games of the team’s current road trip.

3. Chicago 2B/OF Ben Zobrist is batting .545 over the past seven games and has four homers and 18 RBIs over his past 10 contests.

PREDICTION: Pirates 4, Cubs 3