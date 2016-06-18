Preview: Pirates at Cubs

After falling victim to a three-hit shutout in the series opener, the Pittsburgh Pirates don’t get much of a break when they face Jon Lester and the Chicago Cubs in the second of a three-game set Saturday. Lester has formed a dominant one-two punch along with Jake Arrieta, who threw six scoreless frames in Friday’s 6-0 win as the Cubs improved to 6-1 against Pittsburgh.

Cubs starting pitchers have posted a 1.65 ERA over the past 20 games, thanks in large part to Lester, who shut out the Pirates over 5 2/3 innings in a win May 4 and allowed one run over 6 2/3 innings in a tough-luck loss May 15. The Cubs hope to continue their success against left-hander Jonathon Niese, whom they hit for six runs and nine hits in five innings of a 7-1 win May 3 in Pittsburgh. Chicago has beaten up on division opponents, going 19-6 against the National League Central while posting the best record in the majors. The reeling Pirates have dropped three straight and eight of their last nine.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, Fox

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates LH Jonathon Niese (6-3, 4.60 ERA) vs. Cubs LH Jon Lester (8-3, 1.89)

Niese pitched to a 2.15 ERA over a six-start span in which he posted five quality starts, but he hit a bump in the road Sunday against St. Louis. The Cardinals dinged the 29-year-old for eight runs and 11 hits in 5 1/3 innings, including a pair of home runs. Niese is 3-7 with a 5.23 ERA in 11 starts against the Cubs, including a 2-2 mark and 4.44 ERA in four outings at Wrigley Field.

Lester has been dominant over his past four starts – all wins – striking out at least seven in all four while allowing just two earned runs over 30 1/3 innings. The 32-year-old has not allowed more than one run in his last three outings and gave up just one unearned run and five hits in seven frames Sunday at Atlanta. Lester is 3-3 with a 1.52 ERA in six starts against the Pirates.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago RF Jason Heyward, who received a day off Friday against LH Francisco Liriano, is 9-for-28 with two homers and two doubles against Niese but just 1-for-8 since the start of the 2013 season.

2. Pittsburgh CF Andrew McCutchen is a career .311 hitter against the Cubs, but he is 2-for-19 with five strikeouts against Lester.

3. Cubs CF Dexter Fowler has hit safely in all seven games against the Pirates this season, going 9-for-28.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, Pirates 2