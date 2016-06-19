Preview: Pirates at Cubs

The Chicago Cubs’ dominance against National League Central rivals is helping them run away in the division standings, and they’ll try to complete a three-game sweep of one of those rivals Sunday. The Cubs, who are 20-6 against division opponents and own an 11 1/2-game lead in their division, will look for their eighth win in nine meetings this season against the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates.

Chicago starting pitchers have allowed three or fewer earned runs in 21 consecutive games, the club’s third-longest such streak since 1920. Extending that streak will be the goal for right-hander Kyle Hendricks, who is 3-1 with a 1.99 ERA in six home starts this season and 9-5 with a 2.70 ERA in his career at Wrigley Field. The Pirates, who have dropped four straight and nine of their last 10, have totaled three runs in the first two games of the series. They’ll try to provide a bit more support for rookie right-hander Jameson Taillon, the No. 2 pick in the 2010 draft who is making his third major-league start.

TV: 8:08 p.m. ET, ESPN

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Jameson Taillon (1-0, 1.93 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Kyle Hendricks (4-6, 3.05)

Taillon gets his first big-league start against someone other than the New York Mets, his opponent in each of his first two outings. The 24-year-old limited the Mets to two hits and a walk over eight scoreless frames Tuesday in New York, striking out five. Taillon was outstanding at Triple-A Indianapolis this season prior to his promotion, going 4-2 with a 2.04 ERA in 10 starts with 61 strikeouts and six walks in 61 2/3 innings.

Hendricks has lost two straight starts, failing to get through six innings in each. The 26-year-old ran into trouble in the sixth inning Monday at Washington and allowed four runs (three earned) in 5 1/3 innings in a 4-1 loss. Hendricks is 0-1 with a 6.63 ERA in four starts against the Pirates, all of which came last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Cubs are 43-0 when leading after eight innings, while the Pirates are 0-31 when trailing after eight.

2. Pirates SS Jordy Mercer is 17-for-53 with five doubles and two home runs in 13 games in the leadoff spot, including a 2-for-4 showing with a double and a homer Saturday.

3. Chicago CF Dexter Fowler left Saturday’s game with right hamstring discomfort and is day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Pirates 5, Cubs 4