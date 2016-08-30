Preview: Pirates at Cubs

The magical feeling continues to build at Wrigley Field, where the Chicago Cubs aim for their sixth straight home victory when they continue their three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday. The Cubs maintained their 14-game lead in the National League Central and added to their major league-best record with an 8-7 win in 13 innings in the series opener.

Josh Harrison’s sacrifice fly in the 13th gave the Pirates the lead after Starling Marte threw out the potential winning run at the plate one-half inning earlier, but RBI singles by Anthony Rizzo and Miguel Montero lifted the Cubs to the comeback win. The rally ended Pittsburgh’s eight-game road winning streak and dropped it 1 1/2 games behind St. Louis for the second NL wild card. Both bullpens are taxed after the marathon, which puts pressure on Tuesday’s starters to go deep into the game. The Pirates will start rookie Chad Kuhl opposite breakout right-hander Kyle Hendricks, who racked up a career-high 12 strikeouts over six innings when he beat Pittsburgh on June 19.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, ROOT Pittsburgh, WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Chad Kuhl (3-1, 3.50 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Kyle Hendricks (12-7, 2.19)

Kuhl has recorded five straight quality starts since the Cubs tagged him for four runs in 2 1/3 innings on July 9. The 23-year-old didn’t receive a decision last time out, allowing two runs and five hits over 6 1/3 frames at Milwaukee on Thursday. Kuhl is 1-0 with a 2.22 ERA in four road starts.

Hendricks has allowed three or fewer earned runs in 17 straight starts dating to May 17 – the longest such streak in the majors this season. The 26-year-old has notched five straight quality starts, going 3-0 with a 1.53 ERA this month. Hendricks is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA in five career turns against Pittsburgh.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago 3B/OF Kris Bryant (21-for-47, 7 homers) is riding an 11-game hitting streak, while OF Jason Heyward (11-for-33) has hit safely in eight straight.

2. Pittsburgh CF Andrew McCutchen is 10-for-29 during his seven-game hitting streak.

3. Marte has recorded 17 outfield assists, tied for the major-league lead with Adam Eaton of the Chicago White Sox.

PREDICTION: Cubs 7, Pirates 4