Preview: Pirates at Cubs

The Chicago Cubs are well-known for wilting late in the season, but their blistering August is another sign this team is built to change the franchise’s reputation. Chicago is 21-6 this month – the first time the club has won 21 games in a month since May 1977 – and hopes to add one more victory when it concludes its three-game series against the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.

The Cubs have won six straight and 18 of their last 21 at home after blanking the Pirates 3-0 on Tuesday to improve to 11-3 in the season series, including a 7-1 mark at home. The hot streak has helped Chicago open a 14-game lead in the National League Central as it closes in on its first division title since 2008. Pittsburgh has dropped the first two contests of the series following an eight-game road winning streak and is 2 1/2 games behind St. Louis for the second NL wild card. Cubs right-hander Jason Hammel looks to beat the Pirates for the third time in as many meetings this year and continue his dominance at Wrigley Field, where he is 8-1 with a 1.79 ERA in 12 starts this season.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Ryan Vogelsong (3-3, 3.02 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Jason Hammel (13-7, 3.21)

Vogelsong was used primarily out of the bullpen early in the season but has been a solid addition to the rotation since returning from the disabled list on Aug. 4. The 39-year-old has gone 2-2 with a 2.48 ERA in five starts this month and won at Milwaukee last time out, allowing two runs over 5 1/3 innings. Vogelsong is 5-7 with a 5.60 ERA in 20 career games (12 starts) against the Cubs.

Hammel was unhappy about his quick hook Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, as he was lifted after throwing just 39 pitches and allowing three runs in 2 1/3 innings. The 33-year-old has lost two straight turns following a six-start winning streak and allowed 13 runs - nine earned - in 5 2/3 frames over those two outings. Hammel is 7-5 with a 3.78 ERA in 14 career games (13 starts) versus Pittsburgh.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago 3B/OF Kris Bryant is 22-for-48 with seven home runs during his 12-game hitting streak, his longest run of the season and the longest active streak in the majors.

2. Pirates CF Andrew McCutchen is 10-for-29 during his eight-game hitting streak.

3. Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo is 4-for-8 with three homers versus Vogelsong.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, Pirates 3