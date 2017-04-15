The Pittsburgh Pirates will try to hand the Chicago Cubs their first series loss since September when the teams play the second of a three-game series Saturday at Wrigley Field. The Pirates snapped a four-game skid with a 4-2 win in Friday’s series opener.

Chicago left the bases loaded twice Friday, including in the ninth inning when Pittsburgh closer Tony Watson got a grounder from Ben Zobrist to end the game. The Pirates broke out of an offensive funk in the opener with 10 hits, as third baseman David Freese (3-for-4, two RBIs) and catcher Francisco Cervelli (2-for-4, two RBIs) led the way. The Cubs send Jake Arrieta to the mound Saturday against fellow right-hander Tyler Glasnow, who is in search of his first major-league win in his sixth big-league start. Arrieta is making his season debut at Wrigley Field, where he is 25-12 with a 2.20 ERA in 49 career starts.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Tyler Glasnow (0-1, 27.00 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (2-0, 2.08)

Glasnow struggled mightily in his season debut against Cincinnati, recording only five outs while allowing five runs. The 23-year-old had issues with his command, permitting five walks, and allowed five stolen bases. Glasnow has never faced the Cubs.

Much has been made of Arrieta’s decreased velocity, but it hasn’t affected his ability to get outs. The 31-year-old has allowed just three earned runs and seven hits over 13 innings through his first two starts, and he struck out 10 in seven frames to win at Milwaukee last time out. Arrieta is 9-3 with a 2.96 ERA in 15 career starts against the Pirates.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs C Willson Contreras had hit safely in all seven games he had played this season and a career-best 10 straight dating to last season before going 0-for-1 as a pinch hitter Friday.

2. Pirates CF Andrew McCutchen is a career .316 hitter at Wrigley and has reached base in 57 of his 66 games there, including 11 of his last 12.

3. Chicago’s starting pitchers have posted a 2.75 ERA through 10 games.

PREDICTION: Cubs 7, Pirates 2