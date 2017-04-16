The Pittsburgh Pirates already have more wins at Wrigley Field this season than they managed all of last year, and they’ll try to add another when they wrap up a three-game series Sunday against the host Chicago Cubs. The Pirates aim for their first sweep at Wrigley since Sept. 5-7, 2014 after rallying for an 8-6 victory on Saturday.

The Pirates were 1-8 in the Friendly Confines a year ago, but Andrew McCutchen’s go-ahead, three-run homer in a five-run seventh inning on Saturday made them 2-0 there in 2017. "That's why last year is last year. We don't think too much about it, don't think too deep into last year," McCutchen told reporters. "We just focus on right now. One more win than we had last year, so we're in a good spot." The Cubs are assured of their first series loss since mid-September, and they need to salvage a win in the finale to avoid slipping to .500. Reigning National League MVP Kris Bryant hit his first two home runs of the season Saturday, giving the Cubs just nine through their first 11 games.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Jameson Taillon (0-0, 1.38 ERA) vs. Cubs LH Jon Lester (0-0, 1.64)

Taillon has pitched well enough to win in each of his first two outings of 2017, throwing seven scoreless innings at Boston and allowing two runs over six frames against Cincinnati. The 25-year-old has registered 10 strikeouts and four walks over 13 innings. Taillon faced the Cubs twice last season, going 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA.

Lester doesn’t have a decision despite two strong outings to begin the season. The 33-year-old has struck out seven in each of his turns, limiting St. Louis to one run over five innings and holding the Dodgers to one in six frames. Lester is 4-3 with a 2.68 ERA in eight career starts against the Pirates.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo, who is 3-for-5 with two homers against Taillon, is riding a five-game hitting streak that included three multi-hit efforts in his last four contests.

2. Pirates 2B Josh Harrison is 7-for-18 with four RBIs in his last five games at Wrigley Field.

3. Chicago LF Kyle Schwarber has reached base in five of 11 plate appearances leading off a game this season.

PREDICTION: Cubs 4, Pirates 3