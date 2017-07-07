The Chicago Cubs are counting on a big second half, and they need to gain some positive momentum with a strong performance in their final series before the All-Star break. The Cubs host the Pittsburgh Pirates for their final three games before the break, beginning with Friday’s series opener.

Chicago can’t wait to get back on the field after an ugly showing in an 11-2 loss to National League Central-leading Milwaukee on Thursday. “That game goes in the trash can as quickly as any game we’ve ever played,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon told reporters. “We just didn't pitch well early, and it's very difficult to fight back from that moment.” Inconsistent starting pitching has been a concern all season for the Cubs, who hope Eddie Butler can give them another solid outing at home after going 2-1 with a 3.18 ERA in five starts there this season. The streaky Pirates have won three straight following a four-game skid and are seven games behind the Brewers and 2 1/2 in back of the Cubs.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, MLB Network, ROOT Pittsbugh, CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Trevor Williams (3-3, 4.67 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Eddie Butler (4-3, 4.18)

Williams has not factored in the decision in any of his last five outings, and the Pirates have lost the last four contests he has started. The 25-year-old has pitched well enough to win over that stretch, recording three straight quality starts. Williams has made one start and two relief appearances against the Cubs – all this season – and is 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA in 10 innings.

Butler fell apart in the fourth inning of his start at Cincinnati on Saturday and was charged with four runs and five hits in 3 2/3 frames. The 26-year-old has issued three or more walks in three of his last four turns and six of 10 outings this season. Butler is 0-1 with a 3.86 ERA in three career appearances (two starts) against the Pirates, including a no-decision at Pittsburgh on June 16.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo has reached base safely in 26 of his last 28 starts.

2. Pirates OF Gregory Polanco went 4-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs on Thursday and is 11-for-24 during his six-game hitting streak.

3. The Cubs are 21-15 against the NL Central and 21-28 versus non-division opponents.

PREDICTION: Cubs 6, Pirates 4