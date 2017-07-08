Once dominant against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Jake Arrieta has struggled against the Bucs the past two seasons. The 2015 National League Cy Young Award winner hopes to revert to his previous form when the Chicago Cubs host the Pirates for the second of a three-game series Saturday.

The Cubs won the series opener 6-1 to climb back to .500 for the 20th time this season, but they haven’t won consecutive games since taking three straight from June 18-20. To change that, Chicago needs a strong outing from Arrieta after starter Eddie Butler lasted only four innings Friday. Arrieta’s career numbers against the Pirates remain impressive, but after going 9-1 with a 1.46 ERA in the first 12 meetings, he is 0-3 with a 7.81 ERA in his past five starts against Pittsburgh. Friday’s loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Pirates, who tied their season-high with three errors and had a streak of 13 1/3 scoreless innings from their bullpen come to an end.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, Fox

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Ivan Nova (8-6, 3.24 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (8-6, 4.33)

Nova has failed to record quality starts in his last three outings after doing so in seven of his previous eight starts. The 30-year-old took the loss at Philadelphia on Monday, allowing four runs and seven hits over six innings in a 4-0 defeat. Nova beat the Cubs on June 17 in Pittsburgh, limiting them to three runs and six hits in seven frames.

Arrieta turned in his best outing of the season Sunday at Cincinnati, holding the Reds to one hits over seven scoreless innings. The question is whether the 31-year-old can do it again – he’s had consecutive quality starts only twice this season. Arrieta is 3-0 with a 3.86 ERA in five home starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs 3B Kris Bryant, who was 4-for-5 with two homers and four RBIs on Friday, is a career .384 hitter with 15 doubles, one triple, 10 home runs, and 34 RBIs in 44 games against the Pirates.

2. Pirates OF Gregory Polanco is 12-for-28 during a seven-game hitting streak.

3. Chicago 1B Anthony Rizzo has hit 22 home runs against the Pirates, tied with Cincinnati for his most against any team.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, Pirates 3