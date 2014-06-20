Cubs 6, Pirates 3: Starlin Castro and Chris Coghlan each homered to power host Chicago in the opener of a three-game series.

Edwin Jackson (5-7) struck out eight and allowed three runs on five hits over five innings to earn his first win in four starts against Pittsburgh this season, and Hector Rondon worked a perfect ninth for his eighth save. Anthony Rizzo added a pair of RBIs for the Cubs, who have won nine of their last 11 at home.

Jordy Mercer hit a three-run homer for the Pirates, and Gregory Polanco went 1-for-4 and has hit safely in a franchise-record 10 straight games to begin his big-league career. Charlie Morton (4-8) allowed six runs and eight hits in six innings to snap a three-start winning streak.

Chicago broke open a scoreless game in the third, when Rizzo doubled into the right-field corner to score a pair of runs and Castro followed with his 11th homer on a blast to left for a 5-0 lead. Mercer brought the Pirates back in it with a three-run blast on a hanging slider from Jackson in the fifth, but Coghlan added a solo shot leading off the bottom of the frame.

The Pirates had two on with one out in the sixth and seventh, but Cubs relievers wiggled out of trouble both times. Pedro Strop stranded a runner in the eighth before Rondon wrapped up a strong effort from the Chicago bullpen by fanning two in the ninth, including a swinging strikeout of Polanco to end it.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Cubs appeared to score in the first when Coghlan scooted home following an apparent wild pitch on a swinging third strike to Rizzo, but replay showed the pitch hit Rizzo in the foot after his swing and Coghlan was sent back to third. … The Pirates demoted RHPJason Grilli and turned over the closer’s role to RHP Mark Melancon after Grilli blew his fourth save of the season Thursday. … Castro is the first batter with three career homers off Morton and all have come this season.