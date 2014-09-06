Pirates 5, Cubs 3 (11): Josh Harrison knocked in the go-ahead run in a two-run 11th inning as visiting Pittsburgh beat Chicago in a game that was continued from Friday.

Harrison’s RBI single in the 11th was his fourth hit of the game, giving him multiple hits in six of his last eight contests, and Jose Tabata added two hits and an RBI as the Pirates snapped a four-game skid. Mark Melancon (3-4) struck out three over two innings of scoreless relief for the win, and John Holdzkom struck out two in a perfect 11th for the save in his second major-league appearance.

Chris Valaika had three hits and an RBI for the Cubs, who had a six-game home winning streak halted. Wesley Wright (0-3) gave up two runs in two-thirds of an inning to take the loss.

The game was tied at 3 in the seventh inning when play was suspended Friday because of rain. The bullpens dominated when play resumed, but the Pirates were able to break through against Wright.

Neil Walker doubled with one out in the 11th and Gregory Polanco and Brent Morel drew walks to load the bases. Harrison drove in the go-ahead run with a liner to center and Tony Sanchez brought in another with a sacrifice fly.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Cubs had not had a game suspended at Wrigley Field since 1987 before it happened twice over the past 2 1/2 weeks. … Cubs RF Jorge Soler finished 0-for-4 to end his seven-game hitting streak but drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to become the first player with an extra-base hit or RBI in each of his first eight major-league games since Buddy Blair in 1942. … Harrison rolled his left ankle after making a running catch in shallow left-center in the bottom of the 11th and was removed from the game.