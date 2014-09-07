FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pirates 10, Cubs 4
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 7, 2014 / 9:58 PM / 3 years ago

Pirates 10, Cubs 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Pirates 10, Cubs 4: Gerrit Cole struck out eight over six innings and hit one of four Pittsburgh home runs as the visiting Pirates completed a three-game sweep of Chicago.

Andrew McCutchen and Neil Walker both homered among three hits and Jordy Mercer also went deep as Pittsburgh moved a half-game ahead of Atlanta and Milwaukee for the second wild-card spot. Cole (8-5) gave up four runs (three earned) and nine hits to pick up his first win since July 4.

Cubs left-hander Travis Wood (8-12) was roughed up for seven runs and nine hits in 1 2/3 innings and has only one win in his last 15 starts. Mike Olt had a career-high three hits and drove in a run and Matt Szczur notched his first two major-league RBIs for Chicago.

Walker blasted a two-run shot to left in the first, and the Pirates broke it open in a five-run second. Pittsburgh collected six straight hits in the big inning, including back-to-back homers from Mercer and McCutchen and RBI singles from Starling Marte and Jose Tabata.

Gaby Sanchez’s RBI single made it 8-0 in the fourth before Olt’s run-scoring single snapped the Cubs’ 19-inning scoreless streak an inning later, and Welington Castillo cut it to 8-2 with an RBI double in the sixth. Cole’s two-run shot in the seventh restored the eight-run margin before Szczur’s two-run single made it 10-4 in the bottom of the inning.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Pirates’ 19 hits are their most since also recording 19 on June 29, 2012, against St. Louis, and match the most the Cubs have allowed this season. … Walker’s blast was his 19th, tying Bill Mazeroski’s franchise season record for a second baseman set in 1958. … Cole’s homer was the first by a Pirates pitcher since Ross Ohlendorf went deep at Dodger Stadium on Sept. 15, 2011.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.