Pirates cap sweep of Cubs with late rallies

CHICAGO -- The Pittsburgh Pirates erased the sour taste of going 1-8 last year at Wrigley Field.

The Pirates scored three runs apiece in the eighth and ninth innings to sprint past the Chicago Cubs 6-1 and complete a three-game series sweep on Sunday.

"I don't know if it's a statement to anyone but ourselves," said Pirates starting pitcher Jameson Taillon, who earned the win Sunday. "We played some pretty bad baseball against the Reds (three consecutive losses). To be able to come in here and beat a great team that we respect a great amount, that speaks a lot for the character in this club."

Adam Frazier went 3-for-4, including a three-run homer in the ninth inning, to lead the Pirates (6-6). Andrew McCutchen snapped a 1-1 tie with an eighth-inning RBI on a fielder's choice before Frazier's bomb an inning later sealed it.

McCutchen's run-scoring grounder brought home pinch runner Alen Hanson in a three-run eighth as the Pirates completed their first three-game Wrigley Field sweep of the Cubs since Sept. 5-7, 2014.

"I believe it was important for us to come here and play good baseball," said Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle, whose team had lost six straight at Wrigley Field entering the series. "We didn't play well here last year. They played really well, so you want to come back and get in a better competitive state."

The Cubs (6-6) lost for the fourth time in five games.

Chicago reliever Koji Uehara (0-1) was responsible for the three eighth-inning runs, facing four batters and getting none out. He walked two and gave up two hits.

Cubs starter Jon Lester (0-0) had his third straight no-decision despite working seven scoreless innings. He allowed just three hits, walked two and struck out three while lowering his ERA to 1.00.

"The first inning was a little shaky, just out of rhythm," Lester said. "Really, I was just trying to find release points on pitches and I was able to get through without any trouble."

Taillon (1-0) matched zeros with Lester until the seventh, when he loaded the bases with one out yet escaped with only one run scored.

Jason Heyward opened the seventh with a single to left, and he reached second on a Jordy Mercer error on Willson Contreras' grounder. Tommy La Stella, pinch-hitting for Lester, doubled to left to drive in Heyward.

Taillon departed after the inning. He allowed one unearned run and seven hits, walked three and struck out six in his third consecutive quality start.

Lester was replaced by Uehara, who gave up a run-scoring single to Mercer to score John Jaso for a tie in the eighth and left with bases loaded and no outs.

With Hector Rondon then working in relief, McCutchen drove in a go-ahead run on an infield grounder as Hanson beat a throw from Rizzo to Contreras for an unsuccessful force attempt at the plate. The play was the subject of a video review.

"Rondon almost got out of the entire mess," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. "The play at the plate was just one of those things. When a play stands, it's kind of frustrating, but that's the way it works."

Heyward handled a David Freese fly to right, but his throwing error allowed Mercer to score from third for a 3-1 lead.

Frazier's ninth-inning homer drove in Josh Harrison and Jaso.

NOTES: The Pirates are 6-0 this season when scoring four or more runs and 0-6 when held to three or fewer runs. ... Pittsburgh RF Andrew McCutchen has reached base safely in 13 of his past 14 games played in Chicago and 59 of 68 overall. ... The Pirates head for St. Louis to open a three-game series on Monday. They will send RHP Ivan Nova (1-1, 2.25 ERA) against Cardinals RHP Lance Lynn (0-1, 5.23 ERA). ... The Cubs continue a nine-game homestand, opening a three-game series with Milwaukee on Monday as RHP John Lackey (1-1, 3.00 ERA) goes against Brewers RHP Chase Anderson (1-0, 0.69 ERA). ... The Cubs are 19-28 on Easter and haven't won on the holiday since beating the Nationals 4-3 on April 8, 2012.