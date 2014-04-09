Pirates show resiliency in win over Cubs

CHICAGO -- The Pittsburgh Pirates showed resiliency as they twice gave up leads, bounced back and got a go-ahead run in the eighth and then let the bullpen lock down a 7-6 win over the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.

”It’s not about what happened, it’s about what we’ve got to do next,“ said Pirates manager Clint Hurdle following the win in the opener of a three-game Wrigley Field series. ”It was a fistfight off the mound for us most of the night.

“We executed extremely well the first inning on offense and tacked three more single runs on,” Hurdle added. “(And) we finished strong out of the bullpen, that was really good to see.”

Right-handers Mark Melancon and Jason Grilli worked the final two scoreless and hitless innings.

Left fielder Starling Marte scored the winning run on catcher Russell Martin’s eighth-inning sacrifice fly to right off Cubs left-hander James Russel. The sacrifice delivered Marte from third after two Cubs relievers combined to load the bases.

Left-hander Tony Watson (2-0) worked the seventh and earned the win as the Pirates won their fifth in seven games and third in four meetings with the Cubs.

Grilli worked the ninth for his second save. Cubs right-hander Pedro Strop (0-1) took the loss in relief.

Pittsburgh right-hander Charlie Morton worked six innings but earned a no-decision in his second start. He allowed five earned runs on eight hits while striking out five, walking one and giving up two home runs.

“The two pitches they scored four of those runs were terrible pitches -- two pitches,” Morton said. “(The effort) was decent. It could have turned out a lot better had I executed a little bit better. But the guys picked me up.”

Cubs right-hander Edwin Jackson didn’t factor into the decision after working 4 2/3 innings. He gave up six runs and nine hits, walked four and struck out four.

”I left a lot of balls out and over the plate, which is a bad combination for our team, Jackson said. “Our team did a great job of coming back and fighting back, but at the end of the day I’ve got to do a better job of getting the ball down and executing pitches.”

Marte was 1-for-3 with two walks and three runs scored while Martin, center fielder Andrew McCutchen, third baseman Pedro Alvarez and second baseman Neil Walker each had two hits.

Cubs shortstop Starlin Castro went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and homered twice, second baseman Emilio Bonifacio went 3-for-5 with an RBI and first baseman Anthony Rizzo was 2-for-3 with an RBI.

The Pirates hit Jackson for four runs in the first, including Marte’s first-pitch double down the third-base line and a one-out walk to McCutchen.

Both came home on Alvarez’s double to right. Walker made it 3-0 with an RBI single to right. A sacrifice fly to center by first baseman Travis Ishikawa scored Martin, who had reached after being hit by a pitch.

The Cubs got one run back in the second when leadoff batter Emilio Bonifacio singled up the middle to score center fielder Ryan Sweeney with two out.

Castro tied the game at 4 in the third with his second hit of the night off Morton, a one-out home run to the corner of the left-field bleachers that scored first baseman Anthony Rizzo and third baseman Luis Valbuena. The homer was Castro’s first of the season.

The Pirates jumped back ahead in the fourth as McCutchen’s two-out single drove home Marte from second for a 5-4 lead. They added a run in the fifth as Martin doubled to right to open the inning and reached third on Walker’s fly to right. Martin scored on Ishikawa’s one-out triple to the right field wall.

Shortstop Jordy Mercer was intentionally walked and advanced to second on Morton’s sacrifice bunt for the second out.

But that was it for Jackson, who left in favor of right-handed reliever Brian Schlitter, who got Marte to ground out to close the inning.

The Cubs trailed 6-4 in the sixth before Castro lined a leadoff solo home run to left off Morton to cut the Pirates’ lead to one run.

The Cubs rallied to a 6-6 tie in the seventh as Rizzo drove in Bonifacio, who had singled to open the inning, reached second on a sacrifice and stole third with one out.

“Edwin gave up a few runs early obviously, but we kept chipping away, didn’t quit,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said.“We had some walks today today (seven total) that kind of hurt us. (But) all-in-all we kept battling, we kept playing.”

Renteria was ejected with one out in the Pirates’ ninth by home plate umpire Jeff Nelson after apparently disputing a call from the dugout.

NOTES: RHP Jameson Taillon, the Pirates’ top pitching prospect, will undergo Tommy John surgery at an unspecified date and is out for the season, the club announced. ... The Pirates are in the midst of a 26-game run all against NL Central Division opponents, including a split with the Cubs in their season-opening series last week. ... Tuesday’s series opener is the Cubs’ first of 38 scheduled night games. The Cubs were 12-18 under the lights last year. ... The Cubs send RHP Jason Hamel (1-0, 1.35 ERA) against Pirates LHP Wandy Rodriguez (0-1, 4.50 ERA) at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday. The series concludes Thursday with a 1:20 p.m. (CT) game.