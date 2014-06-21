Coghlan, Castro power Cubs past Pirates

CHICAGO -- Chris Coghlan called it his best day yet as a Chicago Cub.

The Cubs left fielder collected a home run and triple while shortstop Starlin Castro added a three-run homer and to lead the hosts to a 6-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates in Friday’s opener of a three-game weekend series at Wrigley Field.

“I’ve been fortunate to have some good ones but here for the Cubs it’s probably the best one so far,” said Coghlan, a sixth-year pro in his first Cubs season who went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs and two runs scored. “Anytime you can have a game like today and help a team win it feels good.”

It was also a good afternoon for Chicago right-handed starter Edwin Jackson (5-7), who survived fifth-inning leg cramps to snap a personal two-start losing streak.

Right-handed reliever Hector Rondon worked a one-two-three ninth for his eighth save.

Jackson started cramping in both calves in the fifth and gave up a three-run homer to shortstop Jordy Mercer. But he managed to complete the inning without additional damage.

A parade of five Cubs relievers followed over the next four innings.

“I definitely gave them a chance to get into the game, but fortunately I was able to finish (the fifth),” said Jackson, who allowed three earned runs on five hits, walked two and struck out eight. “The bullpen came in and did a hell of a job. It was unfortunately they had to come in so early.”

The win was the second straight and fourth in five games for the Cubs.

The Cubs collected all the runs they needed in the third, scoring five times off Pirates starter Charlie Morton (4-8).

First baseman Anthony Rizzo’s one-out double to the right field corner drove in Jackson and third baseman Luis Valbuena for a 2-0 lead. Castro followed with a two-strike line drive home run to left to make it 5-0.

Castro’s 11th homer of the season also brought home Coghlan and Rizzo.

“When you have your guys in the middle of the lineup (Rizzo and Castro) coming through it’s big,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “These guys have been doing a very nice job in big situations and able to drive in some big runs.”

The Pirates got three runs back in the fifth with one swing of Mercer’s bat.

Jackson walked right fielder Josh Harrison and third baseman Pedro Alvarez on four straight pitches apiece, setting the stage for Mercer’s fifth homer of the year.

Coghlan connected on his second home run of the season to lead off the fifth, sending Morton’s 1-1 pitch down the right field line for a 6-3 Cubs lead.

Jackson departed with the lead after five innings. Morton left the next inning. He gave up six earned runs on eight hits, walked two and struck out six.

“(Morton) did give us volume and length, which we sorely needed pitching those 13 innings out of the bullpen the last two days,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “But the big inning stuck us.”

Right-handed reliever Neil Ramirez, the fourth Cubs pitcher of the day, quelled a seventh-inning threat when he struck out of center fielder Andrew McCutcheon with runners on first and second to end the inning.

First baseman Ike Davis went 2-for-4 to lead Pittsburgh

The Cubs appeared to claim a 1-0 lead in the first after Coghlan tripled to the right field corner and scored on Morton’s wild pitch on Rizzo’s strikeout. But the play was reversed upon review.

The Pirates missed a go-ahead run in the second when Davis was tagged out at the plate following third baseman Pedro Alvarez’s single with two gone.

The play was reviewed and upheld.

“I haven’t seen (a replay),” Hurdle said. “Our understanding from the information I was shared, we thought we had a potential obstruction.”

NOTES: Rookie RF Gregory Polanco has settled in as a Pirates regular, becoming the first Pittsburgh player to hit safely in each of his first nine major league games, batting .378 with a homer, six RBIs and nine runs scored entering Friday. ... The Pirates came into Chicago with series victories in each of their last three on the road. They snapped a three-game losing streak with Thursday’s 4-3 win over Cincinnati in 12 innings. ... CF Andrew McCutchen is hitting .379 in 16 games this month and has a .348 average in June over the past three seasons, tops among National League players. ... Pittsburgh RHP Vance Worley (0-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his second start of the season Saturday while LHP Travis Wood (7-5, 4.48 ERA) goes for Chicago. ... The Cubs are 11-7 so far in June and 16-14 for the season at Wrigley Field. ... Two Cubs minor league prospects made their respective debuts at new levels on Thursday. but don’t expect them in Chicago anytime soon. 3B Kris Bryant homered in his last at-bat at Triple-A Iowa while OF/C Kyle Schwarber, the Cubs’ No. 1 draft pick, went 1-for-3 with a run and RBI in his debut at Class A Kane County. ... The Cubs’ 3.08 bullpen ERA ranks fourth lowest in the National League and is a full run lower than the first 70 games in 2013.