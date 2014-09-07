Liriano helps Pirates start new win streak

CHICAGO -- Francisco Liriano collected his first victory since late July and gave the Pittsburgh Pirates exactly what they needed as they broke out of a four-game losing streak with a Saturday sweep of the Chicago Cubs.

Working Saturday’s regularly scheduled game, Liriano (4-10) pitched six scoreless innings while scattering three-hits and striking out nine in a 5-0 Pirate victory.

Earlier the Pirates (73-68) claimed a 5-3 triumph in 11 innings in the continuation of suspended game from Friday.

“It’s a team game and as long as we win the game I‘m fine with it” said Liriano, the Pirates left-hander who had a victory for the first time since July 29 at San Francisco. “But I want to win also.”

Liriano had been getting closer to success of late, giving up no runs against Cardinals and two against the Reds in no-decision outings late last month.

”He had real good swing and miss stuff (on Saturday),“ said Pirates manager Clint Hurdle. ”The change up play, the slider play, a lot of pitches down in the zone and enough fastball -- they had to be ready for the fastball.

“You could see the command waver a little bit but he gave us the start we needed.”

Andrew McCutchen went 3-for-5 with his team-leading 73rd RBI to lead the Pirates to the shutout win over as the Cubs (64-78) dropped their second straight.

In that second game, the Pirates scored two runs early and then collected three more in the last three innings.

Cubs starter Felix Doubront (1-1) worked five innings and allowed two runs on five hits in his Wrigley Field debut. He walked two, struck out one and was called for a balk. He also had some high counts against the first batters he faced.

“Early he didn’t seem to have the best command, but kind of ground through it,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “He gave us good five innings worth of work.”

Left fielder Starling Marte, catcher Chris Stewart and shortstop Jordy Mercer had two hits apiece. Four Pittsburgh pitchers combined for the shutout, limiting the Cubs to six hits -- two allowed by right-hander Brandon Cumpton in the ninth.

Mercer’s single to right drove in Marte with no outs in the first inning.

First baseman Gaby Sanchez’s groundout in the third inning brought in McCutchen to make the score 2-0.

McCutchen extended the lead to 3-0 in the seventh as his single scored infielder Chase d‘Arnaud. Stewart made it 4-0 in the eighth with a single that brought home outfielder Gregory Polanco.

Mercer led off the ninth with his 10th homer of the season for a 5-0 lead.

Renteria said he wasn’t too concerned about the lack of offense on Saturday.

“We’ll settle back in, a little hiccup and we’ll make adjustments and keep playing,” he said. “We’d been playing really, really well and swinging the bats and doing a lot of things in a positive fashion. But today we didn’t do much.”

Earlier Saturday, third baseman Josh Harrison singled in a go-ahead run in the 11th inning as the Pirates claimed a 5-3 victory.

Pinch hitter Tony Sanchez added an RBI sacrifice that drove home Polanco for another run.

Pirates right-hander Mark Melancon (3-4) allowed one hit while striking out three in the ninth and 10th innings for the win. Cubs left-handed reliever Wesley Wright (0-3) took the loss after giving up two runs on two hits in the 11.

Right-handed reliever John Holdzkom retired the side in the 11th for his first career save.

Harrison left the game with left ankle soreness in the 11th after chasing a popup into the outfield. He did not start in the second game but Hurdle said he was available to pinch hit late.

NOTES: 3B Josh Harrison tied a career high with four hits while breaking the 3-3 tie in the 11th inning on Saturday’s suspended game. He has hits in nine of his last 10 games. ... Pirates C Russell Martin suffered no aftereffects after a ball hit his ankle during an at-bat Friday. “It gave him some immediate discomfort that he was able to work through. ... He got better quick,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. ... Pittsburgh sends LHP Gerrit Cole (7-5, 3.86 ERA) against Cubs LHP Travis Wood (8-11, 4.81) in Sunday’s series finale. ... 1B Chris Valaika was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs and has recorded extra-base hits in back-to-back games for the first time since May 1-4, 2013, while he was with the Miami Marlins. ... The Cubs this week named Class A Daytona C/OF Kyle Schwarber and Double-A RHP Pierce Johnson as minor league player and pitcher of the month for August. Schwarber hit .330 with eight homers and 17 RBIs. Pierce was 2-0 with a 1.72 ERA and 34 strikeouts in six starts.