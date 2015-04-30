McCutchen, Cole carry Pirates to win over Cubs

CHICAGO -- Andrew McCutchen claimed a career milestone while right-hander Gerrit Cole ran his unbeaten streak to four as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Chicago Cubs 8-1 on Wednesday.

The Pirates center fielder recorded his 1,000th career hit in the eighth inning on a 2-for-5 night that included a two-run triple.

Cole (4-0) gave up one unearned run on three hits and one walk while striking out eight.

“It’s a special time,” said Pirates manager Clint Hurdle. “(McCutchen) leads by example, doesn’t take anything for granted. When your best player is one of your hardest workers, it makes everyone’s job easier.”

The Pirates, who salvaged the finale of a three-game series, snapped a two-game losing streak.

Left fielder Starling Marte reached base three times, including a walk that scored the go-ahead run in the fourth inning. McCutchen drove in two runs with a sixth-inning triple.

McCutchen, who went 2-for-5, beat out an infield single in the eighth inning for his 1,000th hit.

Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks (0-1) worked five innings and left trailing 2-1 before the worst damage occurred. He gave up two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out six.

“I threw pretty well,” Hendricks said. “I had my sinker back, which was the No. 1 key I was working on all week. I threw some good curveballs but they had a good approach tonight at the plate.”

Pittsburgh third baseman Jung Ho Kang had three hits, while catcher Chris Stewart and shortstop Jordy Mercer each had two apiece. Cubs catcher Miguel Montero finished 3-for-4, and center fielder Dexter Fowler had a pair of hits.

Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant scored from second on Montero’s second-inning base hit to shallow right for a 1-0 lead. Two infielders missed Montero’s bouncing grounder, allowing Bryant time to score.

Cole, now 8-0 since last Sept. 7, survived a 31-pitch second inning as the Cubs scored once before he struck out the final three batters.

“I thought he did a lockdown job, stayed focused,” said Hurdle. “They had about three hitters in this lineup stretch some counts on him or he would have gone longer. ... But he kept firing.”

The Pirates tied it two outs in the fourth on Kang’s RBI base hit, driving in Marte from third.

Marte helped give Pittsburgh a 2-1 lead in the fifth when he drew a walk off Hendricks with bases loaded that scored right fielder Gregory Polanco.

The Pirates opened a 6-1 lead in the sixth as Cubs reliever Gonzalez Germen gave up four runs with two outs.

With runners at second and third, Mercer singled to center to drive in Stewart.

McCutchen lofted a triple off the center-field wall to score Mercer and right fielder Gregory Polanco. Marte’s base hit to short center brought home McCutchen.

While Cole appreciated the support, he said the attention belonged to McCutchen, who has struggled at the plate this season and was hitting .179 entering Wednesday.

“It’s a big hit for him,” Cole said. “He knows how he started and for him to be able to keep grinding and keep an even keel and not affect anyone else ... it’s a testament to how good of a pro he is.”

Kang doubled home first baseman Pedro Alvarez with no outs in the ninth as the Pirates hit Cubs lefty Phil Coke for two runs.

Pinch hitter Sean Rodriguez grounded into a double play that drove in Kang for an 8-1 lead.

Although May is just two days away, game-time temperature was 39 degrees and a 12 mph wind from the north created a 32-degree wind chill.

Despite the largely chilly week, the Cubs took two of three from the Pirates and finished April at 12-8.

“Whenever you win a series against a major league team, I‘m really happy about that,” said Cubs manager Joe Maddon. “It’s hard to be perfect every night, but I thought our effort was great.”

NOTES: Pirates RF Gregory Polanco was back in the lineup after missing two starts with a strained groin. He appeared as a pinch hitter in Tuesday’s 6-2 loss to the Cubs. ... In 25 career games at first base, Pittsburgh’s Pedro Alvarez has seven home runs, including four this season. ... Pirates RHP A.J. Burnett (0-1, 1.80 ERA) starts in Friday’s opener of a three-game weekend series at St. Louis. ... Tuesday’s win over the Pirates clinched the Cubs’ fourth series win of the season. In 2014, it took the Cubs until June 7 to record their fourth series victory. ... Cubs LHP Jon Lester (0-2, 6.23 ERA) makes his fifth start of the season Friday in the opener of a three-game weekend series at home against the Milwaukee Brewers.