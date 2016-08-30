Cubs walk away with 13-inning win over Pirates

CHICAGO -- Jake Arrieta didn't get a decision but he did have a ringside seat to a wild Chicago Cubs victory that wasn't finally decided until early Tuesday morning.

"The resiliency of our team is incredible and that's what you need down the stretch," said Arrieta, the Cubs right-hander started but departed after 6 1/3 innings and missed a chance for his 17th win. "Just a crazy ballgame all the way around, so many crazy things happened."

Miguel Montero's 13th-inning pinch hit drove in Kris Bryant with the winning run as the Chicago Cubs claimed an 8-7 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The score capped a two-run inning as the Cubs rallied from a 7-6 deficit to their fifth walk-off victory of the season.

Josh Harrison's sacrifice fly to left field drove in David Freese with a go-ahead run and a 7-6 Pirates lead in the top of the 13th inning before Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo responded in the bottom of the inning with a run-scoring single to bring home Dexter Fowler and force a 7-7 deadlock.

Right-hander Jeff Locke, the seventh Pirates pitcher of the night, threw 76 pitches through a four inning relief outing. He fell to 9-8 after allowing two runs and seven hits.

"He pushed everything he had in there," said Pirates manager Clint Hurdle. "Gutsy, yes. He kept battling and fighting and trying to find outs."

Cubs reliever Rob Zastryzny (1-0) survived a difficult 13th to claim the win. He allowed one run and two hits while walking one and striking out two in the 13th.

The victory snapped a two-game losing streak by the National League Central-leading Cubs (83-46), who opened a 14-game lead over second-place St. Louis. The Pirates (67-62) saw a four-game winning streak snapped.

Monday's game featured a landmark three-run homer by Gregory Polanco -- the 11,000th for the Pirates in NL history. The two-run shot to left off Arrieta scored Harrison and Josh Bell to give Pittsburgh a 4-3 lead.

Arrieta departed in the seventh inning in favor of left-hander Travis Wood with one out and runners on first and second. Pittsburgh added on with Harrison's bases-clearing double off Wood, bringing home Francisco Cervelli and Jordy Mercer for a 6-3 lead.

Arrieta had no decision. Nor did Pirates starter Steven Brault, who worked the first four innings.

The Cubs got two runs back in the eighth on Willson Contreras' two-run homer to center off Pirates reliever Neftali Feliz. Contreras' ninth homer of the year came with none out and cut the lead to 6-5.

Jorge Soler forced a 6-6 tie in the ninth with a one-out solo home run to center, his 10th of the season.

The Cubs had bases loaded one one out in the 10th, but Rizzo grounded to first for an inning-ending double play that caught Javier Baez in a tag at the plate by Cervelli and a led to a review by umpires.

Chicago had Baez on third with one out in the 12th, but Rizzo's sacrifice fly was relayed by left fielder Starling Marte and Cervelli tagged him.

"It would have been nice had we been able to finish it off," said Cubs manager Joe Maddon.

The Cubs opened a 1-0 lead in the first inning as Fowler led off with a single to shallow left, advanced to third on a throwing error by Brault into center and scored when Rizzo hit a fielder's choice grounder to third.

The Cubs added two runs in the third for a 3-0 lead.

Soler's one-out double to the left field wall brought home Bryant, and Jason Heyward's fielder's choice grounder to first delivered Rizzo.

Arrieta, meanwhile, walked the second batter he faced but then retired the next eight until Bell's solo home run with one out in the fourth trimmed the margin to 3-1. Bell's blast was the 10,999th home run by a Pirates batter in 130 seasons of National League baseball.

The Pirates threatened in the fifth with Marte parked on third and with a chance to score after an error on a Cubs throw to second. The ball sailed into short center, was recovered and the Cubs began a series of throws around the infield before Arrieta finally tagged Marte short of the plate.

Brault departed after four innings, allowing three runs and five hits. He walked two and struck out four.

"It was a really, really good ballgame to watch and be a part of," said Hurdle. "Our guys played hardball night."

NOTES: The Pirates activated RHP Tyler Glasnow from the 15-day disabled list (right shoulder discomfort) and promptly optioned him to Triple-A Indianapolis. ... Pittsburgh also activated LHP Steven Brault prior to Monday's game and started him against the Cubs. ... The Pirates send RHP Chad Kuhl (3-1, 3.50 ERA) against Cubs RHP Kyle Hendricks (12-7, 2.19 ERA) in Tuesday's middle contest. ... Cubs manager Joe Maddon said RHP John Lackey, currently on the disabled list with a right shoulder strain, is making progress but gave no timetable for his return. Lackey (9-7, 3.41 ERA) is eligible to come off the disabled list on Tuesday. ... Chicago's plus-217 run differential entering the week is by far the highest in baseball. Washington is second at plus-125. ... The Cubs current seven-game homestand includes four contest against the San Francisco Giants later this week. Chicago then departs on a three-city, nine-game road trip beginning on Labor Day in Milwaukee.