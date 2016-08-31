Hendricks, Cubs shut out Pirates

CHICAGO -- Right-hander Kyle Hendricks had fastball command and what he called his best curveball of the season on Tuesday.

It proved to be a matchless combination as Hendricks allowed just three hits over seven shutout innings in the Chicago Cubs 3-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

"Today I did feel pretty good," he said. "When I take the mound my sole focus is making good pitches. When I'm executing pitches and doing that right, I take pride in that."

Hendricks (13-7) struck out four and walked one while picking up his fourth win and second shutout in August.

Carl Edwards blanked Pittsburgh in the eighth, and closer Aroldis Chapman worked a one-two-three ninth for his 31st save of the season and 11th with the Cubs.

Hendricks' consistent work and his major league-low 2.09 ERA has generated talk of NL Cy Young Award consideration.

"I wouldn't see why not," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. "All you've got to do is look at the overall numbers. The command, the execution, the pitches. I thought I was back in 1987 and it was Greg Maddux on the mound."

Hendricks has now allowed three or fewer earned runs in 18 straight starts since May 22.

The Cubs (84-47) won for the sixth time in eight games and maintained a 14-game lead in the National League Central over the second-place St. Louis Cardinals.

They also clinched the series entering the Wednesday finale of a three-game set.

The Pirates (67-63) have dropped two in a row after entering the series with four consecutive wins.

Pittsburgh right-hander Chad Kuhl (3-2) worked five innings, giving up three runs on four hits while striking out five and walking two.

"At the end of the day, it's not that bad," Hurdle said. "He gave up four hits and three runs without his best stuff. Nothing close to his A game. He competed very well out there and kept us in the game."

Anthony Rizzo's first-inning home run provided all the margin Hendricks needed.

Rizzo gave the Cubs a 2-0 lead in the first when he launched Kuhl's 2-1 pitch to the right field bleachers for his 26th homer of the season. The shot, which bounced off the outfield video board, drove in leadoff batter Javier Baez, who had reached after being hit by a pitch.

Miguel Montero, who singled home the winning run Monday, lined a base hit to left in the second inning to drive in Addison Russell for a 3-0 lead.

Russell slipped around Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli, who dropped a throw from left. Cervelli regained possession and threw out Montero, who was trying to claim second.

Hendricks retired nine straight batters until issuing a leadoff walk to Josh Harrison in the fourth. Harrison didn't last long on base, as he was picked off. Gregory Polanco got the Pirates' first hit, a bloop single to lead off the fifth.

The Cubs out-hit the Pirates 5-4.

NOTES: The Pirates had won 139 consecutive games after leading after eight innings until taking an 8-7 loss in 13 innings Monday. ... Pittsburgh added INF Alen Hanson and LHP Kelvin Marte from Triple-A Indianapolis. The Pirates optioned RHP Jameson Taillon and LHP Steven Brault to rookie-level Bristol. ... Pittsburgh sends RHP Ryan Vogelsong (3-3, 3.02 ERA) against Cubs LHP Mike Montgomery (1-1, 3.50) in Wednesday's series finale. ... Cubs RHP Jake Arrieta is 27-5 with a 2.00 ERA in 38 starts since the beginning of last August. He leads the majors in victories in that stretch. ... Addison Russell is the first Cubs shortstop to reach 80 RBIs since Ernie Banks in 1961. He is on pace to collect 24 homers and 105 RBIs.