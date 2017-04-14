Freese drives in two as Pirates hold off Cubs

CHICAGO -- David Freese took his time looking for just the right pitch against Chicago Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks on Friday.

And by the 12th pitch of his first at bat, the Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman found it and sent a run-scoring double to deep right field to launch a 3-for-4 afternoon and lead the Pirates to a 4-2 victory over the Cubs.

"David said 'I'm just going to figure this one out, no matter however many it's going to take' and (Cubs starter Kyle) Hendricks threw the kitchen sink at him," said Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle. "He kept fouling balls off, stringing it out and then blast(ed) the ball the way he did to right field.

"It was a very, very professional at-bat."

Freese collected two RBIs while Francisco Cervelli doubled in two more runs as the Pirates (4-6) snapped a six-game Wrigley Field losing streak in the opener of a three-game weekend series.

Pirates starter Gerrit Cole (1-1) worked six innings in his third start and gave up just two runs on six hits while walking one and striking out five.

Hurdle said Cole has been getting better each time out.

"Incrementally, the volume speaks for itself. First pitch strikes were so efficient but they (the Cubs) made it tough," Hurdle said. "This is a team that deserves a lot of credit in the offensive box. I think were only able to retire four guys on three pitches or less."

The combination of Cole and a lack of consistent offensive rhythm kept the Cubs' (6-4) scoring down. But it was not for lack of trying as Chicago loaded the bases in both the eighth and ninth innings.

"We put ourselves in a position to get a chance in the last few innings to tie the game at least," said Cubs right fielder Ben Zobrist. "Right now, with a lot of us the rhythm just isn't quite there at the plate yet. It's early in the season, it's chilly and it's been tough to get it going this week.

"But I like how we battled late in the game."

Hendricks (1-1) took the loss as the Cubs (6-4) lost for the second time in three games.

The Pirates (4-6) last beat the Cubs in Chicago on May 15, 2016, a 2-1 victory as Cole also earned that win.

Pittsburgh grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second inning as Gregory Polanco walked to open the frame, stole second and scored when Freese followed with a double to deep right.

The Cubs evened the score when Kris Bryant doubled to lead off the fourth and came home on Zobrist's one-out single to left on Cole's first pitch.

Kyle Schwarber broke the tie with an RBI single to right to score Javier Baez from second with one out in the fifth after Baez reached on a double into the left field corner.

Hendricks gave up back-to-back singles to open the sixth and left in favor of reliever Justin Grimm with runners on first and third.

Freese greeted Grimm with a bouncing single to right to score Andrew McCutchen from third while Polanco, sprinting from first on the pitch, made it all the way to third.

Cervelli's double to right-center plated Polanco and Freese for a 4-2 lead.

Hendricks was responsible for the two runners who scored and ended up allowing three runs on six hits while walking two and striking out three through five-plus innings.

Cole was lifted for a pinch hitter to open the seventh inning and replaced by left-handed reliever Wade LeBlanc, who worked a one-two-three seventh.

The Cubs loaded the bases in the bottom of the eighth and ninth but came up empty in both. Pirates reliever Tony Watson earned his third save with his scoreless ninth.

"We needed some slow heartbeats late ... and turn potential rallies back," said Hurdle.

NOTES -- After playing in the nation's oldest ballpark on Wednesday (Boston's Fenway Park) the Pirates now play three games in the second-oldest (Wrigley Field). Only three other teams have ever played back-to-back games in the historic venues (Braves in 2016, Brewers in 2011 and Phillies in 1998). ... Since the start of the 2010 season, OF Andrew McCutchen leads all big league outfielders in hits with 1,184, including a base hit on Friday. He also slugged his 176th career homer this week, tying him with Barry Bonds for fourth on the team's all-time list. ... The Pirates send RHP Tyler Glasnow (0-1, 27.00 ERA) against Cubs RHP Jake Arrieta (2-0, 2.08 ERA) in Saturday's middle game. ... Chicago placed RHP Carl Edwards Jr. on the bereavement list on Friday and activated LHP Brian Duensing from the 10-day disabled list (lower back tightness). ... OF Jason Heyward may be resolving hitting woes that resulted in a .230 average last year. So far this season, he's batting a team-leading .294 among regulars after going 1-for-3 on Friday.