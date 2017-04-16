McCutchen's three-run homer propels Pirates over Cubs

CHICAGO -- Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Andrew McCutchen apologized for staring at his phone as a group of reporters arrived at his locker. He said he was looking for emojis.

Perhaps these would work: Smiley face. Thumbs up. Fist pump.

McCutchen hit a go-ahead, three-run home run to cap a five-run seventh inning, and Pittsburgh rallied for an 8-7 win over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday afternoon. The big hit carried special meaning for Pittsburgh's star outfielder, who has struggled in previous years on baseball's Jackie Robinson Day.

"I don't know why," McCutchen said with a smile. "I don't know if I put a little added pressure on myself just because. But yeah, that's definitely my first homer on Jackie Robinson Day.

"It was great to be able to do it like that in the fashion that I did it. It was awesome to be able to get a three-run homer and we take the lead. It means a lot. It's something that I'm going to remember."

A late-inning meltdown is something Chicago (6-5) would like to forget.

On a day when a steady, 24 mph wind blew to straightaway center field, Chicago belted a pair of home runs but surrendered four. Francisco Cervelli, Starling Marte and Josh Harrison homered along with McCutchen as the Pirates erased a 6-2 deficit.

Pittsburgh (5-6) earned its second straight win after losing four in a row.

"We got pitches to hit and we didn't miss them," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. "We kept battling, scratching and clawing all day. Never felt like we were out of it. Lot of grit and fight in the club."

Kris Bryant went 2-for-5 with his first two home runs of the season and three RBIs for the Cubs. Addison Russell added a double, a triple and season-high three RBIs.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon marveled at how different the game could be with the wind blowing out, as opposed to the wind blowing in off of Lake Michigan.

"Just two different fields, isn't it?" Maddon said. "They got more balls in the air than we did, and that's pretty much the tale of the game. That's why I prefer the 'other' Wrigley Field. I'd much rather have the pitching-and-defense Wrigley than the offensive Wrigley."

Pirates right-hander Trevor Williams (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning of relief to earn the win. Pittsburgh's comeback bailed out starting right-hander Tyler Glasnow, who allowed six runs (four earned) on six hits in five innings.

Cubs right-hander Pedro Strop (0-1) drew the loss after serving up McCutchen's three-run blast. Strop was one of four relief pitchers to follow starting right-hander Jake Arrieta, who allowed three earned runs in 5 2/3 innings.

"We just had a tough time keeping the ball in the ballpark," Arrieta said.

Left-hander Tony Watson pitched a scoreless ninth inning to pick up his fourth save.

Bryant opened the scoring with a towering home run off the left-field scoreboard to give the Cubs a 2-0 lead in the first inning. The blast marked the reigning National League MVP's first home run of the season and the sixth ball to hit the left-field scoreboard since 2015.

Two batters later, Russell smacked a run-scoring triple to right-center field. Jason Heyward followed with a single that drove in Russell and made it 4-0.

The Pirates trimmed the deficit in half thanks to a solo home run by Cervelli in the second inning and a run-scoring single by Marte in the third.

Chicago pulled ahead 6-2 on a two-run double by Russell in the third inning.

As a hitter-friendly wind continued to blow, Marte hit a solo shot in the sixth inning to make it 6-3.

A five-run outburst in the seventh inning gave the Pirates an 8-6 lead. Harrison started the rally with a solo home run. Alen Hanson singled and scored on a hit by Adam Frazier.

With two men on, McCutchen drilled his second home run of the season to put the Pirates up by two.

"I definitely knew it was gone," McCutchen said. "It was just a matter of being fair or foul."

Bryant hit a solo home run in the ninth to finish the scoring.

NOTES: Pirates OF Gregory Polanco was a late scratch from the lineup because of right groin discomfort. Polanco, 25, is hitting .278 with one RBI and four stolen bases in nine games. ... Cubs C Willson Contreras returned to the starting lineup after coming off the bench Friday. He went 0-for-3 with a walk. ... Pirates manager Clint Hurdle shuffled his defense to replace Polanco. Hurdle moved Josh Harrison from second base to left field, and he inserted Alen Hanson at second base. ... Cubs OF Jason Heyward went 1-for-4 with an RBI to increase his hitting streak to four games.