Polanco, Nova power Pirates past Cubs

CHICAGO -- Josh Bell made the one-year anniversary of his major league debut one to remember.

He went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored as the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied to beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2 on Saturday night.

"I just like putting his name in the lineup and letting him play," manager Clint Hurdle said. "I just like what he does. He's dangerous in the box. He's got a short memory and he continues to work hard to improve."

Gregory Polanco hit a go-ahead home run in the sixth inning and Ivan Nova allowed just three hits as the Pirates evened the three-game series.

Using his change-up effectively, Nova (9-6) held the Cubs to two runs in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out six and walked one.

"It's what we've seen from this guy since we got him," Hurdle said. "It was a good mix of pitches, sinker played down."

Felipe Rivero got four outs for his sixth save.

Kyle Schwarber and Ian Happ hit back-to-back home runs to give the Cubs a 2-1 lead in the fourth. Schwarber hit his first home run since he returned to the Cubs following a demotion to Triple-A Iowa, as Chicago tried to win consecutive games for the first time since June 18-20. Schwarber's 13th home run of the season arrived two pitches after Happ connected.

The Cubs have hit consecutive home runs three times this season. Happ has at least one hit in 16 of his last 18 games.

"Schwarbs looked good -- short movements, quick to the ball," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said.

The Pirates claimed a 3-2 lead on Polanco's eighth home run, a two-run shot, in the sixth inning that extended his hitting streak to eight games. Bell scored after leading off with his second double.

Francisco Cervelli scored from first on Jordy Mercer's double.

A year ago, Bell made his debut, also against Cubs starter Jake Arrieta, when Bell smacked a pinch-hit single on the first pitch he saw.

"I just feel like it's my approach working for me, just trying to drive the ball back up the middle," Bell said.

"He's done some things against some other people as well," Hurdle added.

Arrieta (8-7) allowed four runs (three earned) and six hits in 5 2/3 innings. He was coming off his best start of the season, limiting the Cincinnati Reds to one hit in seven shutout innings.

"I relied heavily on the sinker and made two mistakes the cost us, really, on the Polanco home run and the lead-off double to Bell," Arrieta said.

"It's my job to hold the lead. It's upsetting that I couldn't do that in that situation."

Arrieta was 0-3 with a 7.81 ERA in his previous five starts against Pittsburgh after he went 9-1 with a 1.46 ERA in his first 12 starts versus the club.

"Below average for me as an individual and honestly for the team," Arrieta said about his first-half performance."

"We haven't been able to sustain a streak for as long as we would like. But we're a five- or six-game winning streak from being right there."

The Cubs left runners at the corners in the eighth after pinch hitter Tommy La Stella doubled and advanced on a groundout before Kris Bryant drew a walk.

The Pirates had taken a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth on a Cervelli groundout with runners at second and third. Bell led off with a double and David Freese was hit by a pitch before they advanced on a passed ball. Bell scored an unearned run on Cervelli's grounder.

NOTES: Pirates LHP Antonio Bastardo (0-1, 15.00 ERA) was designated for assignment Saturday. He allowed two runs in an inning Friday against the Cubs. Opponents scored off Bastardo in eight of his nine

appearances. ... The Pirates recalled INF Phil Gosselin from Triple-A Indianapolis to take Bastardo's place on the roster. Gosselin was batting .287 at Triple-A, and playing shortstop benefitted him, manager Clint Hurdle said. Gosselin hit .135 in 24 previous games with the Pirates this season. ... Cubs RHP Kyle Hendricks (hand tendinitis) will pitch on a rehab assignment Monday with Double-A Tennessee, manager Joe Maddon said. Hendricks has been on the disabled list since June 5. ... Cubs LHP Mike Montgomery, who has been a starter, will be available out of the bullpen Sunday, Maddon said. ... The order of the

Pirates starting rotation after the All-Star break will be RHPs Gerrit Cole, Chad Kuhl, Trevor Williams, Jameson Taillon and Ivan Nova.