Preview: Pirates at Diamondbacks

The Pittsburgh Pirates found their offense just in time to keep their hope of a winning road trip alive. The Pirates will attempt to carry the momentum from a strong finish Friday into Saturday’s matchup when they visit the Arizona Diamondbacks for the third of a four-game set. Pittsburgh pulled even at 4-4 on its 10-game trip by exploding for eight runs in the final two innings as the top of the lineup came alive.

Diamondbacks All-Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt got a rare start off Friday but appeared as a pinch hitter in the ninth and was hit on the hand, which required X-rays after the contest. The Pirates’ All-Stars had their way during the rallies in the eighth and ninth as Josh Harrison and Andrew McCutchen were joined by Jordy Mercer to combine for seven runs scored and five extra-base hits. The offensive explosion lifted the Pirates into second place in the National League Central, 2 1/2 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Vance Worley (4-1, 2.54 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Chase Anderson (6-4, 3.34)

Worley is coming off his first career shutout at San Francisco on Monday, when he scattered four hits and walked one while throwing 100 pitches. The 26-year-old has issued only eight walks in 49 2/3 total innings while striking out 30. Worley’s lone loss came against Arizona on July 3, when he was reached for three runs on four hits in seven innings.

Anderson has been dominant over his last three outings, allowing a total of four runs in 19 innings. The rookie went at Cincinnati on Monday and held the Reds to one run on three hits in seven innings but was held out of the decision in a game the Diamondbacks went on to win 2-1. Anderson did not fare as well at Pittsburgh on July 2, allowing three runs and eight hits in 3 2/3 innings to suffer the loss.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pirates RHP Gerrit Cole (right lat) was scratched from his scheduled rehab start Saturday and instead will throw in the bullpen.

2. Arizona 3B Andy Marte is 2-for-5 in two games since coming back to the majors for the first time since 2010.

3. McCutchen’s two hits Friday matched his total from the six previous games.

PREDICTION: Pirates 5, Diamondbacks 2