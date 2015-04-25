Preview: Pirates at Diamondbacks

With two hits in each of his last two games, Josh Harrison is doing his best to put his pronounced slump in the rear-view mirror. After ripping a two-run double to highlight Pittsburgh’s 4-1 victory over Arizona in the series opener, Harrison looks to continue his recent hot streak when the Pirates face the host Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Harrison’s four hits over the last two games certainly are a welcome sight after going 3-for-33 in his previous eight contests. Pittsburgh native Neil Walker joined Harrison by going 2-for-4 with two RBIs to extend his hitting streak to seven games. While the Pirates opened a nine-game road trip with their third win in a row and seventh in nine contests, Arizona has dropped three of its last five. Chris Owings drove in a run on an infield single to improve to 7-for-17 with five RBIs in the last four games and is 2-for-3 with a triple versus Saturday starter A.J. Burnett.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH A.J. Burnett (0-1, 2.00 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Rubby De La Rosa (2-1, 6.00)

Burnett has allowed just four earned runs and one homer this season but has yet to find the win column. The 38-year-old permitted one run on eight hits in six innings on Monday but settled for no-decision versus the Chicago Cubs. Burnett improved to 4-3 in his career against Arizona after scattering five hits over eight scoreless frames in the last meeting.

After struggling to win his first two outings, De La Rosa was not as fortunate last Saturday - picking up the loss after yielding four runs on nine hits in 6 2/3 innings versus San Francisco. The 26-year-old Dominican has allowed four homers already this season after surrendering 12 in 101 1/3 frames with Boston last year. De La Rosa has yet to face Pittsburgh in his career.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pittsburgh CF Andrew McCutchen is 0-for-11 in his last four games.

2. Arizona RF Mark Trumbo has hit safely in three straight and 12-of-14 contests this season.

3. Pirates RF Gregory Polanco went 0-for-4 on Friday after going 11-for-25 with six runs scored in his previous seven contests.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 4, Pirates 3