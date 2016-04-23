Preview: Pirates at Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks attempt to turn around their fortunes at home when they take on the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday in the middle contest of their three-game series. Arizona went 2-5 on its season-opening seven-game homestand before embarking on a 7-3 road trip that concluded with five consecutive victories but had the winning streak snapped Friday as it suffered its third straight home loss.

Welington Castillo hit a pair of solo shots in the 8-7 setback and has belted all five of his home runs this season over his last six games. Pittsburgh has scored a total of 19 runs in its last two contests to even its record at 2-2 on its 10-game road trip. John Jaso got the night off on Friday but is expected to return to the lineup for the chance to extend his career-high hitting streak to 12 games. Josh Harrison also has been tearing it up at the plate for the Pirates, recording six multi-hit performances over his last eight contests.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Juan Nicasio (2-1, 4.80 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks Rubby De La Rosa (1-3, 8.44)

Nicasio is coming off a victory over Milwaukee on Sunday in which he allowed three runs and five hits over six innings. The 29-year-old Dominican lasted only three frames in his lone road start of the season, surrendering four runs on six hits and five walks in a loss at Detroit. Nicasio is 3-2 lifetime against Arizona but has given up 33 runs - 31 earned - over 43 1/3 innings (6.44 ERA) in 17 games (seven starts).

De La Rosa has made two relief appearances since his last start, yielding two runs in two-thirds of an inning at San Diego on April 16 to take the loss before striking out three around a walk in a scoreless frame at San Francisco two days later en route to a victory. The 27-year-old Dominican failed to work five frames in either of his previous two starts this season - including his season debut on April 7, when he was tagged for seven runs - six earned - and six hits in 3 1/3 innings. De La Rosa settled for a no-decision in his only career outing against Pittsburgh on April 25, 2015 despite allowing just one run and four hits in seven frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pirates SS Jordy Mercer’s first homer of the year on Friday was projected at 466.1 feet, eclipsing his previous career high of 411 feet.

2. Arizona RF David Peralta has reached safely in 17 of his 18 games this season.

3. Pittsburgh recalled Jason Rogers, who went 0-for-2 with a walk, from Triple-A on Friday and optioned fellow INF Cole Figueroa to Indianapolis.

PREDICTION: Pirates 7, Diamondbacks 4