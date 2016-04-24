Preview: Pirates at Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks used a three-run eighth inning to nearly steal their series opener with the Pittsburgh Pirates, then took advantage of a five-run frame late in a win on Saturday to even things up. The Diamondbacks look to continue their offensive resurgence Sunday, when they host the Pirates in the rubber match of their three-game set.

The second of Welington Castillo’s two homers in Friday’s 8-7 loss sparked a rally that fell just short and resulted in the end of Arizona’s five-game winning streak, but the team made things right one night later as they broke open a 2-1 game with an explosive eighth inning, which was capped by Chris Herrmann’s three-run blast. Arizona has outscored the opposition 41-21 while winning five of its last six games, scoring at least six runs four times over that stretch. The Pirates ended a home-run drought with three in the opener and got another one from Sean Rodriguez on Saturday after going deep only seven times in their first 16 games but are only 5-9 since beginning the season with four straight wins. Pittsburgh went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position in its most recent loss and is 4-for-27 in its three setbacks halfway through its 10-game road trip against National League West foes, as opposed to 11-for-20 in its victories.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates LH Francisco Liriano (1-1, 4.11 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks LH Robbie Ray (1-0, 1.96)

Liriano has struggled in two road starts since fanning 10 over six scoreless innings against St. Louis on April 3 and has walked at least four in each of his three turns. The 32-year-old Dominican was charged with his first loss at San Diego on Tuesday, giving up four runs on six hits and five walks over 4 1/3 frames. Liriano, who has yet to lose to the Diamondbacks in four career starts, is 1-0 with a 1.96 ERA in three visits to Chase Field.

Ray turned in his finest effort of the season in Tuesday’s 3-0 win at San Francisco, holding the Giants to five hits and a pair of walks while striking out eight in six frames. The Tennessee native has produced a quality start in each of his three 2016 outings, although his last turn marked the first time he issued fewer than four walks. Ray has dropped both of his previous starts against the Pirates, although Sunday will mark the first time he has faced them at home.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pittsburgh has recorded at least one double in all 18 of its games, while Arizona has tallied at least one extra-base hit in each of its 19 contests.

2. Diamondbacks LF David Peralta, who has homered in back-to-back games, has reached base safely in 14 consecutive starts and 18 of his 19 games this season.

3. Pirates 1B John Jaso is batting .413 during his NL-best 12-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 5, Pirates 3