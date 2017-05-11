FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Preview: Pirates at Diamondbacks
May 12, 2017 / 4:56 AM / 3 months ago

Preview: Pirates at Diamondbacks

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Pittsburgh Pirates have matched their season-worst losing streak of four games and aim to halt the slide when they open a four-game series against the host Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday. Pittsburgh began its seven-game road trip by suffering a three-game sweep at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers, including Wednesday's 5-2 setback.

The Pirates have been outscored 27-8 during the four-game skid, and their struggles go deeper with eight losses in their last 11 games. Francisco Cervelli hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning for Pittsburgh's runs on Wednesday and is 9-for-22 over his last six contests. Arizona halted a three-game skid by pounding out six extra-base hits (three homers, three doubles) in Wednesday's 7-1 victory over Detroit. Brandon Drury went 4-for-8 with a homer and three doubles as the Diamondbacks split the two-game set with the Tigers and has recorded two hits in five of his last eight starts.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Gerrit Cole (1-3, 3.14 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Zack Greinke (3-2, 3.09)

Cole has notched just one victory in seven starts despite a stellar 1.05 WHIP and 42 strikeouts against nine walks over 43 innings. The 26-year-old settled for a no-decision in his last outing against Milwaukee despite allowing just one run and two hits over seven frames. Cole is 2-1 with a 2.49 ERA in four career starts against Arizona and easily has handled slugger Paul Goldschmidt (1-for-11).

Greinke has won back-to-back decisions, including a victory over Colorado in his last turn as he gave up two runs and six hits over seven innings. The 33-year-old also has a stellar strikeout-to-walk ratio, having fanned 47 while issuing just eight free passes in 43 2/3 frames. Greinke is 6-3 with a 5.04 ERA in 10 career outings against Pittsburgh, but Pirates star Andrew McCutchen is 8-for-27 with six extra-base hits - including one homer.

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks SS Nick Ahmed homered on Wednesday and is 5-for-9 with two walks over his last three games.

2. Pittsburgh INF Josh Harrison went 3-for-4 on Wednesday after being hitless in eight at-bats over the first two games of the series.

3. Arizona placed LHP T.J. McFarland (ankle) on the 10-day disabled list one day after he was hit by a comebacker and recalled RHP Zack Godley - who picked up the victory on Wednesday - from Triple-A Reno.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 3, Pirates 2

