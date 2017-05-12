Preview: Pirates at Diamondbacks

The Pittsburgh Pirates are spiraling in the wrong direction and look to halt a season-high five-game losing streak when they visit the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday for the second contest of their four-game series. The Pirates recorded just one hit - a home run by Gregory Polanco - while falling 2-1 on Thursday for their ninth setback in 12 games.

Former National League MVP Andrew McCutchen hasn't had a multi-hit performance since April 28 and is just 5-for-44 over his last 12 contests. "I feel like I've been having good at-bats. It's just making contact and the ball finding a hole," McCutchen told reporters. "That's all I'm trying to do. I'm not trying to over-assess it. I'm just trying to continue to have good at-bats. When I'm swinging, be able to make solid contact. That's where I'm at." Arizona received RBI hits from Brandon Drury and Jake Lamb in Thursday's victory as it improved to 14-6 at home. Drury is 5-for-11 over his last three games and 18-for-50 in his last 14 contests.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Tyler Glasnow (1-2, 6.33 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks LH Patrick Corbin (2-4, 3.89)

Glasnow lost to Milwaukee in his last outing as he gave up four runs - three earned - and six hits over 6 1/3 innings. He has experienced control issues, posting a 1.93 WHIP primarily due to issuing 19 walks in 27 frames. Left-handers are batting .302 and slugging .528 against the 23-year-old Glasnow.

Corbin is coming off his worst start of the season, a loss to Colorado in which he was pounded for eight runs and nine hits over four innings. He had allowed just four earned runs in 19 1/3 frames over his previous three turns before having the rough outing at Coors Field. Corbin is 0-2 with a 5.09 ERA in three career starts against the Pirates but has shut down Francisco Cervelli (1-for-9).

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks SS Chris Owings is 5-for-12 with two doubles over his last three games.

2. Pittsburgh SS Jordy Mercer is 5-for-34 over his last 11 contests.

3. Arizona RHP Fernando Rodney, who has a porous 9.95 ERA, is 3-for-3 in save opportunities this month after tossing a hitless ninth inning on Thursday.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 9, Pirates 4