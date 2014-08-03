Pirates 8, Diamondbacks 3: Andrew McCutchen singled in the go-ahead run in a four-run eighth as visiting Pittsburgh got to the Arizona bullpen for the second straight night.

Josh Harrison homered among three hits and scored three runs for the Pirates, who put up seven runs in the final two innings after scoring eight in the last two frames Friday. Harrison beat out an infield single to begin the winning rally and moved up when Gregory Polanco reached on catcher’s interference before McCutchen sent a first-pitch sinker from Brad Ziegler (4-2) bouncing through the left side to plate the go-ahead run.

Jared Hughes (6-2) earned the win with a scoreless inning in relief of Vance Worley, who allowed one run on seven hits in six innings as the Pirates pulled within 1 1/2 games of first-place Milwaukee in the National League Central. David Peralta homered in the ninth and drove in three runs among three hits for the Diamondbacks, who placed All-Star Paul Goldschmidt (broken hand) on the disabled list earlier in the day.

Chase Anderson allowed Harrison’s third-inning home run among five hits in six innings before turning it over to the bullpen. Oliver Perez worked a scoreless inning before Ziegler came on and surrendered McCutchen’s go-ahead hit, unleashed a throwing error that led to two runs and yielded an RBI double to Brent Morel.

Morel added a two-run single in the ninth and Russell Martin drove in another run as Pittsburgh put it away. Ender Inciarte singled leading off the fifth for Arizona and moved to second on a groundout before racing home and knotting the score at 1 on Peralta’s single to right.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Arizona manager Kirk Gibson was ejected in the third inning for arguing a replay review after McCutchen’s disputed catch in center field was upheld. … Pittsburgh 2B Neil Walker (back tightness) was scratched from the starting lineup and Harrison moved to second. … Diamondbacks RHP Randall Delgado was ejected in the ninth inning for hitting McCutchen with a pitch.