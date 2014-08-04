(Updated: ADDS detail per winning sequence in Para 2)

Diamondbacks 3, Pirates 2 (10): Andy Marte drove in the winning run by beating out a fielder’s choice as Arizona outlasted visiting Pittsburgh to earn a split of the four-game series.

Tuffy Gosewisch doubled off Mark Melancon (1-3) with one out in the 10th and moved to third when ball four to Nick Ahmed got away for a wild pitch. Marte followed and grounded to shortstop but the Pirates could not turn the double play as second baseman Jayson Nix’s throw deflected off the hand of Ahmed as Gosewisch crossed with the winning run.

Evan Marshall (4-2) stranded runners at second and third in the top of the 10th to keep it tied while Gosewisch, Mark Trumbo and Ender Inciarte each recorded two hits for the Diamondbacks. Andrew McCutchen drove in the tying run in the eighth for Pittsburgh, which remains 1 1/2 games behind first-place Milwaukee in the National League Central.

The Arizona bullpen, which allowed a total of 15 runs in the eighth and ninth innings on Friday and Saturday, again wasted a stellar effort from the starting pitcher when Brad Ziegler came on in the eighth and allowed the first two to reach before McCutchen’s sacrifice fly scored the tying run. The Pirates nearly pushed the go-ahead run across but Gregory Polanco was ruled out at home on a play that was confirmed with review.

Pittsburgh took the lead on Michael Martinez’s RBI single in the second inning but the Diamondbacks bounced right back in the third. Inciarte’s groundout pushed across the tying run before Jordan Pacheco’s RBI single gave the Diamondbacks a 2-1 edge.

GAME NOTEBOOK: McCutchen left the game after his sacrifice fly in the eighth due to an injured side and Martinez shifted from second base to center field while Nix entered at second. … Diamondbacks starter Trevor Cahill allowed one run and seven hits while striking out seven in seven innings, and Pirates starter Francisco Liriano was reached for two runs and four hits in six frames. … Pittsburgh opens an eight-game homestand against Miami on Tuesday while Arizona gets Monday off as well before hosting Kansas City.