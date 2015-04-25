Pirates 4, Diamondbacks 1

PHOENIX -- Pittsburgh right-hander Gerrit Cole gave up one run in 7 2/3 innings and third baseman Josh Harrison had two hits and two RBIs in the Pirates’ 4-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night at Chase Field.

Cole (3-0) has won his last seven decisions since Sept. 7, 2014, the most victories in the major leagues during that stretch. He gave up seven hits, struck out seven and walked two.

Harrison singled in the third inning when the Pirates took a 1-0 lead against Diamondbacks starter Josh Collmenter (1-3) and had a two-run double in the second to make it 3-0.

Second baseman Neil Walker doubled in the final run in the eight for the Pirates (9-8), who have won three in a row and six of eight.

Second baseman Chris Owings’ infield single with two outs in the sixth drove in the Diamondbacks’ only run.

Collmenter gave up six hits and three runs in the eighth straight quality start for the Diamondbacks (8-8).

Pirates right-hander Mark Melancon pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his fourth save.

Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco reached on a fielder’s choice after Harrison singled to lead off the first inning, stole second base and scored on Walker’s two-out single for a 1-0 lead.

Shortstop Jordy Mercer and Cole singled with two outs in the second and scored on Harrison’s double to the warning track in right-center field. Harrison was thrown out attempting to stretch it to a triple.

Diamondbacks left fielder Ender Inciarte got the team’s first hit, a single with two outs in the third.

Arizona first baseman Paul Goldschmidt singled with one out in the sixth, took second on third baseman Yasmany Tomas’ two-out single and scored on Owings’ infield single behind second when he slid around the tag at the plate to make it 3-1.

NOTES: Diamondbacks RHP Josh Collmenter hit eighth in the lineup, the second straight game the Diamondbacks pitcher batted ahead of SS Nick Ahmed. Collmenter, who pitched his second career shutout in his last outing, gave up a run in the first inning Friday. ... The last time these teams played in Arizona, Diamondbacks 1B Paul Goldschmidt (broken hand) and Pirates CF Andrew McCutchen (back) were injured when they were hit by pitches in consecutive games. Goldschmidt suffered a season-ending broken hand on Aug. 1 and McCutchen went on the disabled list after being hit in the back on Aug. 2. “That’s beating a dead horse,” McCutchen said when asked if he expected it to carry over. “It’s over and done with.” ... Pirates SS Jordy Mercer returned to the starting lineup after missing three games with a bruised chest. ... Pirates LF Starling Marte was back in the lineup after missing one start because he was hit by a pitch against the Cubs on Wednesday. He was inserted for defensive purposes Thursday.