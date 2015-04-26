Pirates sneak past Diamondbacks for fourth straight win

PHOENIX -- Pittsburgh right-hander A.J. Burnett took a trip in the way-back machine Saturday. The Pirates did the same.

Burnett gave up one run in seven innings and left fielder Starling Marte drove in the tie-breaking run in the ninth and inning for a 2-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Saturday, the Pirates’ fourth straight win.

Pittsburgh has not had a four-game winning streak in April since 2008.

“It was another thing we had on our to-do list coming into the season,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said.

“We’re working hard to get better every single day collectively as a club. It’s not necessarily about getting off to a hot start. It’s how you got off to a good start.”

Burnett, who gave up one run on five hits, has given up only one run in his last three starts this season, the first time he had done that since 2005.

“It’s a lot different now,” said Burnett, whose fastball is no longer the 95-96 mph weapon it once was.

“Keeping it down is very important. As much as I complain about shifts, I‘m a sinker baller now. A lot of it is getting the ball hit to the right spots.”

Pirates second baseman Neil Walker doubled with two outs in the ninth inning off right-hander Addison Reed (0-1) and scored on Marte’s single into left field through a hole vacated when the Diamondbacks over-shifted to put shortstop Cliff Pennington more in the hole than normal.

“It was an alright pitch ... should have got it a little bit lower,” Reed said. “It is what it is, nothing I can do about it now.”

Pirates left-hander Tony Watson (1-1) gave up singles to right fielder Ender Inciarte and center fielder A.J. Pollock to start the last of the eighth inning but got out of the inning on a grounder, a foul popout and a strikeout.

Right-hander Mark Melancon pitched the ninth inning for his fifth save, his third in as many days.

Arizona catcher Tuffy Gosewisch singled with one out in the ninth inning before pinch-runner Nick Ahmed was thrown out attempting to steal second base. Cliff Pennington walked and Melancon got pinch-hitter Yasmany Tomas to ground out to end the game.

Gosewisch had two hits and an RBI and second baseman Chris Owings had two singles and two stolen bases for the Diamondbacks (8-9), who have lost three of four.

“They were resourceful, more resourceful than we were,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said.

Burnett, 38, gave up a run on three hits in the second inning but gave up only two singles the rest of the way. He struck out four and walked two. Burnett, who threw 88 pitches, has given up five earned runs in four starts this season and has a 1.80 ERA.

“We got a great push off the mount from A.J.” Hurdle said. “To his credit he just made pitches.”

Arizona right-hander Rubby De La Rosa matched Burnett through seven innings, giving up one run on fourth-inning doubles by Walker and first baseman Pedro Alvarez that tied the game in the fourth inning. He gave four hits, struck out a season-high eight and did not allow a walk.

”I tried to attack the zone,“ De La Rosa said. ”Everything I did tonight, everything was under control.

Alvarez had two hits and an RBI and Walker had two hits for the Pirates.

NOTES: Pittsburgh CF Andrew McCutchen was 0-for-4 with a strikeout, and is hitless in his last 16 at-bats. ... Arizona RHP David Hernandez faced four batters and threw 16 pitches in an extended-spring training game Saturday morning at the Diamondbacks’ Scottsdale training complex, his first appearance in a game since undergoing Tommy John surgery on in April of 2014. He is expected to return in mid-May. ... Arizona SS Nick Ahmed, whose .128 batting average is the second-lowest among major league qualifiers, did not start but was used as a pinch-runner in the ninth. Cliff Pennington started at short. ... Pirates 1B Pedro Alvarez had seven home runs, four this season, in his first 21 games at first base. He made the position change from third base for good this season.