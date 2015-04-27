Walker propels Pirates to series sweep in Arizona

PHOENIX -- Pittsburgh second baseman Neil Walker had a series to remember in Arizona this weekend as his three multi-hit games helped the Pirates to a three-game sweep.

“I found some barrels this series,” Walker said. “That was good. Hopefully I can carry it over this week.”

Walker had three hits and drove in two runs with a fifth-inning double Sunday, his fourth double of the series, in an 8-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

Walker He was 7-of-12 with four RBIs and three runs in the series while extending his hitting streak to nine games. He drove in two runs in the Pirates’ 4-1 victory Friday and doubled and scored twice in a 2-1 victory Saturday.

”You try to stay gap to gap and keep it simple,“ said Walker, a switch-hitter who faced right-handers in all but one at-bat. ”You don’t want to try to do too much.

“When you have a series like this, it’s a good sign for where my swing is at. My swing is getting off in the right way.”

Left-hander Francisco Liriano pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings, giving up only two hits as the Pirates (11-8) won their season-high fifth straight game. He walked six, struck out seven and lowered his ERA to 2.22. He has 30 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings this season.

”We got the win,“ Liriano said. ”That’s what matters in the end. I made some good pitches, executed some pitches.

Liriano recorded his 77th victory in his 200th career start. He has given up three earned runs or less in each of his last 11 starts since Aug. 25, 2014, and his 1.57 ERA is the best in the majors among starters with at least 60 innings in that span.

“I never think about that,” Liriano said. “I just to get myself ready for the next start and try to do the same thing every start and move forward and not think about any numbers.”

Walker’s two-run double in the fifth inning gave Liriano and the Pirates a 4-0 lead off right-hander Jeremy Hellickson, halting the Diamondbacks’ streak of consecutive quality starts at nine.

Arizona (8-10) had one hit after the second inning while losing for the fourth time in five games. The Diamondbacks had two runs and 18 hits in the series and were just 2-for-20 with runners in scoring position while facing Gerrit Cole, A.J. Burnett and Liriano.

“Their pitchers pitched well, but we didn’t do a very good job offensively, either,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said.

“I don’t want to take any of the credit away from them, but of course we have to do better offensively. We had a good game plan (against Liriano), we just couldn’t execute it.”

Right fielder Gregory Polanco had three hits of the Pirates’ season-high 14 hits, scored three runs and drove in a run.

First baseman Pedro Alvarez had a two-run single in the first inning, and center fielder Andrew McCutchen broke an 0-for-16 streak with a single in the fifth and a sacrifice fly in the ninth.

Catcher Chris Stewart’s sacrifice fly in the eighth inning made it 5-0. Polanco, McCutchen and Sean Rodriguez drove in runs in the ninth.

Third baseman Josh Harrison and left fielder Starling Marte had two hits apiece.

Left fielder Ender Inciarte and catcher Jordan Pacheco had the Diamondbacks’ two hits off Liriano, but both were erased on the bases.

Leadoff hitter Inciarte was thrown out at second by Marte while attempting to stretch a single down the line in the first inning. Pacheco singled in the second but was picked off second base when Hellickson missed a bunt attempt.

Hellickson (1-3) gave up seven hits and four runs in 4 2/3 innings. He tied a season high with six strikeouts and walked two.

“I didn’t really have command of the fastball early,” Hellickson said.

NOTES: The Pirates’ second three-game sweep of the season was their first in Arizona since the Diamondbacks joined the league in 1998. ... The Chase Field roof was open when it was 77 degrees at game time, but then closed when rain began falling in the last of the eighth inning. ... Pirates LF Starling Marte has a six-game hitting streak.