Little-used Herrmann helps Diamondbacks dispatch Pirates

PHOENIX -- Arizona catcher Chris Herrmann fouled off the first three changeups he saw in the eighth inning Saturday. On the fourth, he changed the game.

Herrmann’s three-run home run on a 1-2 changeup capped a five-run seventh inning and gave the Diamondbacks’ plenty of breathing room in a 7-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates at Chase Field.

“I feel like I took some pretty good swings on the first two or three, and thankfully he hung it right over the middle of the plate and I stayed through it,” Herrmann said.

David Peralta hit his second homer in as many days to give Arizona a 2-1 lead in the third inning and right-hander Rubby De La Rosa (2-3) gave up one run and three hits in six innings in his first quality start of the season. He won in relief in an 11-inning game at San Francisco on Monday.

Herrmann also doubled home a run in the second inning and tied his career high with four RBIs. He was 1-for-20 entering the game in intermittent playing time.

”It’s been driving me crazy,“ Herrmann said. ”I play every now and then, and if I have a bad game I kind of sit on it for awhile. Luckily I have ‘Mags’ (hitting coach Dave Magadan) and ‘Gracie’ (assistant hitting coach Mark Grace) to talk to about hitting. We’ve been working on some adjustments.

“This is my role. I‘m the backup catcher. I know I‘m not going to get as much playing time. I have to take every advantage that I can to prepare myself. It’s been an adjustment. I‘m still working at it. Hopefully I can get better.”

Sean Rodriguez hit his third homer of the season for Pittsburgh. He had three homers in his most recent 12 plate appearances after hitting an bases-empty shot in the second, one of four Pirates’ hits.

De La Rosa struck out six, walked one and hit two while getting into the fifth inning for the first time in four starts this season.

“The fastball command improved as the night went on,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said of De La Rosa. “The fastball stayed at 95 (mph) and hotter, 96, 97, 98. Then the slider got better as the game went on. It was probably as good of a right-hand slider as we have seen this year to date.”

De La Rosa was removed after Gregory Polanco beat out an infield single to open the seventh inning, but Herrmann threw out Polanco attempting to steal second base on the first pitch from Tyler Clippard.

“He did a nice job,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said of De La Rosa. “Got us into the seventh inning. He’s growing as a pitcher.”

With the D-backs holding a 2-1 lead, Paul Goldschmidt, Yasmany Tomas and Nick Ahmed singled off A.J. Schugel and another run scored on third baseman David Freese’s fielding error in the eighth before Herrmann’s first National League homer.

“I was ahead in the count and just didn’t put him away,” said Schugel, a former Diamondback. “I left the changeup up and that is what happens.”

Herrmann, acquired from Minnesota in the offseason, has played sparingly because of Welington Castillo’s hot start. Castillo has five homers this season.

“We know his bat works,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “That’s why we traded for him. The last two, three, four days, Dave’s been working with him, and it’s starting to come. Unfortunately he is going to be played sporadically, so we have to find a way to keep his swing solid.”

Pirates Right-hander Juan Nicasio (2-2) gave up two runs and three hits in five innings for the Pirates (9-9). He struck out four and walked four.

NOTES: Arizona recalled RHP Enrique Burgos from Triple-A Reno and optioned RHP Silvino Bracho to Reno on Saturday. Bracho gave up two runs on three hits and a walk in two-thirds of an inning in an 8-7 loss to Pittsburgh on Friday. ... Arizona RHP Shelby Miller threw a side session off the Chase Field mound on Saturday, an unusual step, as he prepares for Tuesday’s start. Miller is 0-1 with an 8.59 ERA in four starts. ... Pittsburgh SS Jordy Mercer did not start for the first time this season, with IF/OF Sean Rodriguez making his first start of the season at shortstop. Mercer hit a 466-foot homer Friday, the longest in the majors this season. “Jordy has had an active first three weeks of the season,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “Mindful of that.” ... The Diamondbacks distributed CF A.J. Pollock bobbleheads Saturday. Pollock (fractured elbow) has not played this season and is not expected to begin baseball activity until early July.