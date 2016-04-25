Pirates pull out 13-inning victory over Diamondbacks

PHOENIX -- Forty-three players entered, including every position player on both teams. Three pitchers pinch-hit, and two got rally-feeding singles. One starting pitcher pinch-ran and then played left field.

In the five hours and 25 minutes it took Pittsburgh to secure a 12-10, 13-inning victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Sunday, Pirates manager Clint Hurdle was ready to bust.

“It was top-five crazy,” Hurdle said. “I was proud of our guys. They just kept playing. You’re not just proud of guys just when they do well. You need to be proud of them how they handle the challenge and the adversity that comes with it from time to time.”

Sean Rodriguez and pinch-hitter Jon Niese drove in runs in the 13th inning and right-hander Arquimedes Caminero recorded his first major league save when the Pirates (10-9) won the rubber game of the series.

Josh Harrison doubled off Evan Marshall (0-1) to open the 13th and scored on Rodriguez’s double off the wall in left. Rodriguez took third on a groundout and scored when pitcher Niese, pinch-hitting for Neftali Feliz (1-0), singled to left.

The game ended with Arizona right-hander Shelby Miller in left field and included pinch-hit appearances by starting pitchers Niese, Zack Greinke and Patrick Corbin. Caminero struck out Corbin and Miller with a runner on first to end the game.

Marte had four hits and two RBIs and Gregory Polanco had three hits and two RBIs for the Pirates, who had 20 hits.

Paul Goldschmidt had two homers and Welington Castillo and Yasmany Tomas had one for Arizona (10-10), which failed for the second time this sesaon to get two games over .500 for the first time since Sept. 25, 2013.

Brandon Drury had three hits and played three positions, right field, third base and second base. He played right field twice, after a series of double-switches.

The Pirates took a 10-8 lead in the top of the 12th inning when David Freese drove in a run with a two-out double, his third double, and Marte followed with an RBI single. Andrew McCutchen walked with two outs.

Arizona tied it in the last of the 12th inning, with Greinke contributing a pinch-hit infield single after Jake Lamb walked. David Peralta doubled to drive in one run and Jean Segura singled to score pinch-runner Miller to tie it at 10.

Feliz struck out Drury with one out and runners on second and third, and after intentionally walking Goldschmidt stuck out Tomas with the bases loaded to end the inning.

”To get to the point where we think we can be at some point this year, those are spots that we’re going to welcome the pressure,“ Arizona manager Chip Hale said. ”Right now I think we are letting the pressure kind of overwhelm us.

“We have to make pressure our friend. With a man on third and less than two outs, in you own ball park, that is where you win those games. Now we just have to execute in those crucial spots.”

Arizona finished the game with Miller in left field because shortstop Nick Ahmed was ejected for arguing a called third strike with one out in the 12th. The D-backs were out of position players by then. Replays showed Feliz’s breaking ball, the 10th pitch of the at-bat, was inside.

“In hindsight I probably shouldn’t have said anything, but I didn’t say anything all that bad,” Ahmed said.

”I just told the guy (home plate umpired Marvin Hudson) it was a ball. It was never on the plate. The guy missed his spot by four feet. It was a ball the whole way out of his hand and never came into the zone. It was completely terrible.

Goldschmidt tied the game in the ninth inning with his second homer of the game, a two-run homer off closer Mark Melancon, after Drury singled with one out.

Goldschmidt has six game-tying homers in the ninth inning or later, the most in the majors since he entered the league in August 2011.

Marte singled and scored in both a three-run third inning and a five-run fourth and Polanco singled in two runs in the fourth as the Pirates took an 8-4 lead.

NOTES: Pirates 2B Josh Harrison missed his first start of the season Sunday when INF/OF Sean Rodriguez opened at second base. Rodriguez started at three infield positions and played all four in the three-game series at Arizona. ... Arizona RHP Zack Greinke will make his third start at Chase Field on Monday, which is the first game of a four-game series against St. Louis. Greinke gave up 11 runs in 10 innings in two home starts but gave up only three runs in two quality starts on the recent 10-game road trip. ... The Chase Field roof was closed despite the 85-degree temperature in downtown Phoenix at first pitch. ... Three-time Gold Glove winner Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt had the first two-error game of his career, including an errant throw to the plate that permitted a runner to score in the Pirates’ five-run fourth inning. Goldschmidt has had 16 separate months during in his career in which he did not commit as many as two errors.