Osuna's 2-run, 10th-inning HR lifts Pirates to 6-4 win

PHOENIX -- After rookie Jose Osuna homered to give Pittsburgh a lead in the top of the 10th inning Sunday, Pirates manager Clint Hurdle was not about to give Arizona Diamondbacks slugger Paul Goldschmidt a chance to retaliate.

Osuna's two-run shot put the Pirates up 6-4, and Hurdle intentionally walked Goldschmidt with runners on the corners and two outs in the last of the 10th rather than give him a chance for his third homer of the game.

The move paid off when left-hander Tony Watson (2-0) got Jake Lamb to ground out as the Pirates defeated the Diamondbacks 6-4 in 10 innings. Lamb, a left-handed hitter, entered the game hitting .150 against lefties, although he singled off Watson in the ninth.

"There is the argument, he had already hit two homers, the chance to hit the third one aren't very good," Hurdle said.

"Well, we weren't going to find out. I don't think there are many closers who intentionally walk guys, and we haven't had too many we've done it with. Today I felt it was the right move to make for the team. I trust my guy against Lamb rather than mess with the matchup with Goldschmidt."

Gift Ngoepe walked with two outs in the 10th against Tom Wilhelmsen (0-1) before Osuna hit a 3-1 pitch over the fence in center.

Andrew McCutchen and Josh Bell also homered for the Pirates (16-22), who won the final two games of a seven-game trip after losing the first five. Adam Frazier had three of the Pirates' nine hits.

Goldschmidt homered in the first and fifth inning, his 10th and 11th of the season. and drove in Arizona's first three runs. The second one measured at 453 feet.

Arizona tied the score in the eighth inning on four walks, three issued by Daniel Hudson and one issued by Wade LeBlanc on a 3-2 pitch to Jeff Mathis that forced in the tying run.

Lamb had three hits and Chris Owings and Gregor Blanco had two apiece for the Diamondbacks (21-18), who have lost two straight after a three-game winning streak.

Pittsburgh's Ivan Nova made his sixth quality start of the season, giving up nine hits and three runs in six innings. He struck out four and walked one. Nova entered the game receiving an average of 2.4 runs of support per start, third lowest in the National League.

Arizona starter Robbie Ray gave up six hits and four runs in four innings.

The Diamondbacks were out of position players when Mathis pinch-hit in the eighth inning, forcing them to use pitchers to pinch-run and pinch-hit in the 10th.

Daniel Descalso and A.J. Pollock singled with one out to put Arizona runners on first and third base in the 10th, but Pollock pulled up lame with a right groin injury when he reached first.

Pitcher Zack Greinke pinch-ran for Pollock, and hurler Patrick Corbin pinch-hit for Wilhelmsen, Arizona's sixth pitcher. Corbin struck out for the second out, bringing up Goldschmidt, then Lamb.

"It was one of those crazy games," Watson said.

"We were one hit short these last couple of games," Goldschimdt said. "You would have liked to find a way to win, but they are a good team and they got the hit in extra innings and made the pitches they needed to make."

NOTES: Pittsburgh RF Gregory Polanco was removed from the game with left hamstring discomfort in the fifth inning after pulling up as he reached first base on a grounder in the top of the inning. He missed five games with a left hamstring injury last year. With a single in three trips, Polanco is hitting .351 in 23 games against Arizona. ... Arizona CF A.J. Pollock was diagnosed with a right groin injury. He missed the final three weeks last season with a left groin strain. ... Arizona RF David Peralta left the game in the eighth inning due to glute tightness. ... Arizona C Chris Iannetta was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list. He took stitches in his upper lip and suffered fractured teeth and a fractured nose when he was struck in the face with a pitch Friday night. Arizona recalled RHP Silvino Bracho from Triple-A Reno to fill the roster spot. ... Pittsburgh 3B David Freese was given a start off after going 1-for-6 in his two games since returning from the disabled list after recovering from a hamstring injury. He struck out as a pinch hitter Sunday. ... Arizona Sen. John McCain and wife, Cindy, attended the game.