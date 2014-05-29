Preview: Pirates at Dodgers

Matt Kemp looks to get untracked Thursday when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Pittsburgh Pirates in the opener of a four-game series. Kemp, who is hitless in his last 12 at-bats, made his first start in left field since 2006 on Wednesday after struggling defensively in center this season. The Dodgers expect to be without Carl Crawford (sprained left ankle) for the next few weeks, so Kemp is being asked to learn a new position while Andre Ethier takes over center field.

Pittsburgh has lost three of its last four to fall six games under .500, but second baseman Neil Walker enters the series riding a nine-game hitting streak. While Pirates reliever Mark Melancon has been impressive with 10 saves, manager Clint Hurdle indicated that Jason Grilli could be reinstated as the team’s closer as soon as Thursday. Grilli, who missed four weeks with a left oblique strain, has thrown two scoreless innings since coming off the disabled list May 23.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), SportsNet Los Angeles

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Gerrit Cole (4-3, 3.76 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Dan Haren (5-3, 3.16)

Cole has pitched at least six innings in eight of his 10 starts, including last Saturday when he limited Washington to two runs while striking out seven over six frames. Yasiel Puig is 3-for-3 against the 23-year-old, who was Pittsburgh’s No. 1 overall draft pick in 2011. Cole earned the win in his only career start against the Dodgers last June, allowing three runs over 5 2/3 innings in the Pirates’ 6-3 victory.

Haren threw a season-high 115 pitches and allowed five runs (two earned) over six innings in a 5-3 loss to Philadelphia last Saturday. “Danny has really been doing what we expect him to do,” manager Don Mattingly told MLB.com. “He keeps us in the game. He hits spots, he hits corners and he’s going to keep fighting.” Andrew McCutchen is 4-for-9 with two homers against Haren, who is 3-2 with a 4.98 ERA in eight career starts against the Pirates.

WALK-OFFS

1. Puig is hitting .406 (39-for-96) this month and has reached base in 29 consecutive games.

2. Pirates C Russell Martin, who spent the first five seasons of his career with the Dodgers, has one hit in 11 career at-bats against Los Angeles.

3. The Dodgers are 2-20 when trailing after six innings.

PREDICTION: Pirates 5, Dodgers 2