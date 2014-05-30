Preview: Pirates at Dodgers

Josh Beckett looks to build on his first career no-hitter Friday when the Los Angeles Dodgers continue their four-game series against the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates. Beckett threw the 21st no-hitter in Dodger history and won his third consecutive game last Sunday against Philadelphia while throwing a career-high 128 pitches. The Dodgers’ nine-game winning streak against Pittsburgh in Los Angeles came to an end with Thursday’s 6-3 loss after Brandon League allowed three runs in the seventh.

The Pirates’ bullpen has a new look after manager Clint Hurdle reinstated Jason Grilli as the team’s closer prior to Thursday’s contest. Grilli, who missed four weeks with a left oblique strain, worked a scoreless ninth inning for his sixth save and first since coming off the disabled list May 23. Mark Melancon has returned to his previous role as the team’s primary setup man, and Justin Wilson and Tony Watson continue to serve as Hurdle’s main options in the seventh inning.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), SportsNet Los Angeles

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates LH Francisco Liriano (0-5, 5.06 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Josh Beckett (3-1, 2.43)

Liriano remained winless last Sunday after allowing four runs over five innings in a 5-2 loss to Washington. “I’m not doing my job at all,” Liriano told MLB.com after seeing his ERA in five starts this month climb to 6.57. “I’m not going deep into the game, and I’m not keeping the team in the ballgame.” The 30-year-old, who is facing the Dodgers for the first time since 2006, owns a 0-2 record with a 3.43 ERA in four road starts this season.

Beckett is holding opposing batters to a .189 batting average after striking out six and walking three in last Sunday’s historic outing against the Phillies. “It’s very special,” Beckett told reporters following the no-hitter. “It takes really good defense behind you, a little luck sprinkled in and making pitches when you need to make pitches.” The 34-year-old is facing the Pirates for the first time since 2004, when he pitched for Miami.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers OF Andre Ethier has two triples in his last seven at-bats after recording a total of two in his previous 1,560 at-bats.

2. Pirates 2B Neil Walker is 15-for-41 (.366) during his 10-game hitting streak.

3. Los Angeles OF Yasiel Puig has reached base in 30 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the majors.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 5, Pirates 2