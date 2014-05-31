Preview: Pirates at Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers look to avoid a season-long four-game losing streak Saturday against the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates, who are reaping the benefits of a healthy bullpen. Los Angeles stands a season-high 7 1/2 games behind first-place San Francisco in the National League West, and left fielder Matt Kemp enters Saturday’s contest mired in a 0-for-20 slump. Pittsburgh’s bullpen has allowed one run over six innings in the first two games of the series, and closer Jason Grilli has posted a save in both wins.

Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez is expected to return to the starting lineup after serving as a pinch-hitter in Friday’s contest. The 32-year-old veteran has cooled off from his sizzling start and has four hits in his last 22 at-bats, but manager Don Mattingly isn’t concerned about the four-time All-Star. “I think Adrian is fine,” Mattingly told the Orange County Register. “I don’t think there’s anything wrong with what he’s doing. He’ll get on a run and throw up some numbers.”

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Brandon Cumpton (0-1, 3.38 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Hyun-Jin Ryu (5-2, 3.10)

Cumpton has shuffled between Pittsburgh and Triple-A Indianapolis over the past two seasons, but he’s set to receive his first extended look in the rotation. “We believe he’s at the top of the list of guys who have earned this opportunity,” manager Clint Hurdle told MLB.com. “Time for him to go ahead and get an opportunity that’s got some legs to it.” The 25-year-old joined the rotation last Monday against the Mets and allowed two runs (one earned) over six innings.

Ryu came within six outs of a perfect game Monday against the Reds, when he struck out seven and allowed three runs over 7 1/3 innings. “He was really good,” Mattingly told reporters. “The ball was jumping out of his hand.” Opponents are batting .245 against the 27-year-old, who is facing Pittsburgh for the first time since yielding two runs over 6 1/3 innings in a 6-2 victory April 7, 2013.

1. Pirates 2B Neil Walker is 16-for-45 (.356) during his 11-game hitting streak.

2. Dodgers 2B Dee Gordon has been successful on 15 consecutive stolen base attempts and leads the majors with 34 steals.

3. Pittsburgh LHP Tony Watson has not allowed a run in his last 15 appearances covering 15 2/3 innings.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 6, Pirates 2