Preview: Pirates at Dodgers

The Pittsburgh Pirates are reeling from a three-game losing streak and suffered a major blow when they lost rookie shortstop Jung Ho Kang for the rest of the season due to a torn medial collateral ligament and fractured left tibia. With their lead on the top wild card in the National League slipping away, Pittsburgh opens a 10-game road trip at the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night.

Kang was injured during Thursday’s 9-6 loss to the Chicago Cubs, a defeat that sliced the Pirates’ lead to two games over the Cubs. The MVP of the Korean Baseball Organization last year, Kang batted .287 with 15 homers and 58 RBIs in his first campaign in the majors. The Dodgers seized control of the NL West by winning 17 of their last 22 games to open a 7 1/2-game over the San Francisco Giants with 17 play. Zack Greinke, the major-league leader in ERA, goes for his career-high 18th victory against Pittsburgh left-hander Jeff Locke in the series opener.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates LH Jeff Locke (8-10, 4.43 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Zack Greinke (17-3, 1.61)

Locke got back into the win column with a strong performance last time out, limiting Milwaukee to one run and three hits while striking out seven over 6 1/3 innings. The 27-year-old Locke dropped his previous two starts - both on the road - by allowing eight runs and 13 hits over 8 2/3 innings. Locke, who is 1-2 lifetime versus the Dodgers, has struggled away from home this season with a 4-6 record and 5.69 ERA in 13 starts.

Greinke won his fourth consecutive start with a dominant outing in his last turn, blanking Arizona on three hits over eight innings - the ninth time in 16 starts Greinke has not allowed a run. Since a nine-start winless drought, he is 12-1 over his last 14 outings. The Pirates have been a tough opponent for Greinke, who is 5-3 with a 5.37 ERA against them in nine starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pittsburgh is 21-5 against NL West opponents.

2. Dodgers rookie SS Corey Seager has three straight two-hit games and is 20-for-47 in his brief career.

3. Pirates RF Gregory Polanco is 7-for-20 with two homers all time against the Dodgers.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 4, Pirates 2