Preview: Pirates at Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw attempts to win his 10th consecutive decision when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Pittsburgh Pirates in Saturday’s second contest of a three-game set. Kershaw has allowed one or fewer earned runs in 13 of his past 14 starts while flashing off the dominant form that has seen him win three National League Cy Young Awards.

Kershaw has won each of his last four starts and allowed a total of 16 hits during the stretch. The left-hander is 10-2 with a 1.40 ERA and 0.77 WHIP in 14 home starts and will be looking to help the first-place Dodgers add to their 8 1/2-game lead over the San Francisco Giants in the NL West. Los Angeles won the series opener 6-2 on Friday as rookie shortstop Corey Seager belted a two-run homer to improve his stats to .412 with two homers and 10 RBIs in 51 at-bats. The Pirates have lost four straight games and trail first-place St. Louis by five games in the NL Central and hold a one-game lead over the Chicago Cubs for home-field advantage in the wild-card game.

TV: 9:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, ROOT (Pittsburgh), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates LH Francisco Liriano (10-7, 3.45 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Clayton Kershaw (14-6, 2.12)

Liriano lasted only 2 1/3 innings in his last turn when he allowed five runs (four earned) and seven hits in a no-decision against Milwaukee. He has won six of his past seven decisions and gave up two or fewer runs in seven straight starts before running into some issues in August. Liriano is 3-0 with a 2.78 ERA in four career starts against Los Angeles and the no-decision occurred Aug. 8 when he was touched up for four runs and seven hits in three innings.

Kershaw has experienced one subpar start over the past 2 1/2 months and it came against the Pirates when he gave up four runs and nine hits in six innings on Aug. 7. He has struck out 10 or more batters in six of his last 12 starts and 12 times overall this season. Kershaw is 2-1 with a 2.78 in nine career starts against Pittsburgh and has struggled against center fielder Andrew McCutchen (8-for-21, one homer).

WALK-OFFS

1. Pirates SS Jung Ho Kang (left leg) underwent season-ending surgery to repair a fractured tibia and torn meniscus cartilage.

2. Los Angeles 2B Howie Kendrick (hamstring) was activated from the disabled list and will likely be in Saturday’s lineup due to the fact he is 9-for-19 against Liriano.

3. McCutchen is 1-for-9 with five strikeouts over the last two games and has one extra-base hit over the past seven contests.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 5, Pirates 0