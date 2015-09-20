Preview: Pirates at Dodgers

The Pittsburgh Pirates attempt to maintain their slim lead for the first National League wild card when they visit the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday for the rubber match of their three-game series. Pittsburgh squandered a one-run lead in the seventh inning before Aramis Ramirez delivered an RBI double in the eighth to snap the 2-2 tie as the Pirates remained one game ahead of the Chicago Cubs, who occupy the second wild-card spot.

Pittsburgh, which reduced its magic number to secure a wild card to four, also kept alive its dream of a division title as it sits four games behind first-place St. Louis in the NL Central with 14 to play. Los Angeles was held to five hits Saturday but remained 8 1/2 games ahead of second-place San Francisco in the NL West. The Dodgers, whose magic number to clinch the division is seven, stayed 1 1/2 in front of the New York Mets for home-field advantage in their potential NL Division Series matchup despite falling to 3-2 on their 10-game homestand. Los Angeles enters Sunday with a 50-23 record at Dodger Stadium and shares the major-league lead for most home victories with St. Louis and Pittsburgh.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Gerrit Cole (16-8, 2.60 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Mike Bolsinger (6-3, 3.13)

Cole recorded eight strikeouts against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday but settled for a no-decision after yielding four runs - three earned - and six hits in 6 1/3 innings. The 25-year-old Californian has won two of his last three road outings, allowing totals of one run and seven hits over 14 1/3 frames in the victories. Cole won his first two career starts versus Los Angeles before a turn Aug. 7 in which he gave up three runs on four hits and three walks over six innings without factoring in the decision.

Bolsinger makes his first start since Sept. 12, when he escaped with a no-decision at Arizona after surrendering three runs on seven hits and four walks in 3 2/3 innings. The 27-year-old native of Chicago has not lost since July 5, going 2-0 while allowing three runs or fewer in each of his last six outings. Bolsinger, who faces Pittsburgh for the first time, is 0-2 over his last four home starts after winning his first four of the season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers 2B Howie Kendrick went 1-for-4 with an RBI on Saturday in his first game since Aug. 9 due to a strained hamstring, but 3B Justin Turner exited after six innings with soreness in his left knee.

2. Pirates CF Andrew McCutchen recorded two RBIs to increase his season total to 95, one shy of his career high set in 2012.

3. Pittsburgh RHP Mark Melancon set a franchise record Saturday by notching his 47th save, eclipsing the previous mark held by Mike Williams (2002).

PREDICTION: Pirates 5, Dodgers 2