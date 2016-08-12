Preview: Pirates at Dodgers

(Updated: UPDATES Pirates wild card standing in graph 2)

The Los Angeles Dodgers hope to have phenom Corey Seager - an apparent lock to win the National League Rookie of the Year award - in the lineup Friday when they host the Pittsburgh Pirates in the opener of a three-game series. The 22-year-old shortstop, who is hitting .305 with 21 home runs (team highs) and 55 RBIs, and a club-best 135 hits, was hit on the right wrist by a pitch in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to Philadelphia although X-rays came back negative.

"You kind of hold your breath a little bit,'' Los Angeles left-hander Scott Kazmir told reporters about Seager. "He means so much to us, to our team. It was good to see him get up." This series carries serious playoff implications as the Dodgers trail San Francisco by one game in the National League West but lead the wild card race, while Pittsburgh is two behind Miami for the second wild card spot after its 4-0 victory over San Diego on Thursday afternoon. The Pirates can significantly improve their postseason chances over the next nine games as they next play three in San Francisco before hosting Miami for three. Los Angeles rookie right-hander Ross Stripling continues to fill in for the injured Rich Hill and opposes Ivan Nova, who won his Pittsburgh and NL debut in his last start.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Ivan Nova (8-6, 4.83 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Ross Stripling (3-3, 3.79)

Nova allowed three runs and six hits (two home runs) in seven innings of a 5-3 victory over Cincinnati on Saturday for his third quality start in the last four turns. ''I did what I wanted to do - be a little bit aggressive in the strike zone,'' the 29-year-old Dominican told reporters. ''I got a lot of strikes and got quick outs.'' Nova, who has never faced Los Angeles, was 53-39 with a 4.41 ERA in 131 games (118 starts) with the Yankees since reaching the major leagues in 2010.

Stripling yielded four hits and struck out four in five innings of a 3-0 victory over Boston on Saturday as Hill continues to have blister issues. Stripling is 2-3 with a 4.34 ERA in nine starts this season as opposed to 1-0, 1.54 in four relief outings. The 26-year-old from Pennsylvania, who has never faced Pittsburgh, has yielded 54 hits in 59 1/3 innings with a 1.26 WHIP and .239 batting average against in 2016 and remains on an innings limit because of Tommy John surgery in 2014.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pirates 1B John Jaso (eye) has missed the last two games following a collision at home plate Tuesday while C Francisco Cervelli (left wrist) did not play Thursday after leaving Wednesday's contest.

2. Dodgers 3B Justin Turner (team-best 67 RBIs), who shares the team lead with 21 home runs, struck out as a pinch-hitter Wednesday to snap a 10-game hitting streak.

3. Pittsburgh took three out of four at PNC Park in June and is 13-4 versus Los Angeles since the start of 2014.

PREDICTION: Pirates 3, Dodgers 2