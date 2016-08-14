Preview: Pirates at Dodgers

(Updated: UPDATES Dodgers' standing in NL West in second graph ADDS records in second graph)

Brett Anderson looks to bring a dose of stability to the Los Angeles Dodgers' rotation on Sunday as the 28-year-old makes his season debut against the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates in the rubber match of a three-game series. The Dodgers have won five of their last seven games but may have lost another starting pitcher Saturday when Brandon McCarthy exited with a hip injury.

Anderson had back surgery for a bulging disc in early March but hopes to make an immediate impact on a rotation that has been plagued by a series of injuries. McCarthy said after Saturday’s 8-4 win that he expects to join fellow starters Clayton Kershaw (back), Rich Hill (blister), Bud Norris (back), Alex Wood (elbow), and Hyun-Jin Ryu (elbow) on the disabled list, but Hill and Norris could each return next week, and Kershaw has begun throwing from flat ground. While the Dodgers (65-51) remained one game back of first-place San Francisco (66-50) in the National League West, Pittsburgh (58-56) has gone 24-17 since June 24 to pull within 1 1/2 games of the second wild-card spot. The Pirates tied a franchise record by stranding 18 runners in Saturday’s loss and could be without Starling Marte for Sunday’s series finale after the left fielder exited Saturday’s contest with upper back discomfort.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Chad Kuhl (2-0, 3.91 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Brett Anderson (2015: 10-9, 3.69)

Kuhl made his major-league debut against the Dodgers at PNC Park on June 26 and won a 4-3 decision while yielding three runs over five frames. The 23-year-old was later sent back to Triple-A Indianapolis but returned Tuesday against San Diego and allowed two runs over six innings for his second career victory. The Pirates have won all five games started by Kuhl, who was Pittsburgh’s ninth-round pick in the 2013 draft.

Anderson made 31 starts with the Dodgers last year and threw well in three minor-league rehab outings. “I’m excited for Brett,” manager Dave Roberts told reporters. “It’s been a long road for him. To get him back, it’s obviously a good thing for us.” Anderson last pitched against the Pirates on July 25, 2014, as a member of the Colorado Rockies, allowing two hits in 6 1/3 scoreless innings.

1. Dodgers 3B Justin Turner was scratched from the lineup Saturday due to a right hand contusion and is listed as day-to-day.

2. The Pirates are 54-0 when leading after eight innings.

3. The Dodgers are 21-10 in day games.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 7, Pirates 5