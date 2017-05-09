Preview: Pirates at Dodgers

Rookie Cody Bellinger’s recent arrival has provided quite the jolt for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have scored a total of 30 runs during their three-game winning streak. The reigning National League Player of the Week looks to maintain his hot streak Tuesday as Los Angeles continues its three-game series against the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates, who opened their seven-game road trip Monday with a 12-1 loss at Dodger Stadium.

Bellinger batted .429 with three homers and 12 RBIs last week and has been a more-than-capable fill-in for regular first baseman Adrian Gonzalez, who landed on the disabled list for the first time in his career last week with a sore right elbow. The four batters behind Bellinger in the batting order Monday – Joc Pederson, Chris Taylor, Yasmani Grandal and Yasiel Puig – combined to go 10-for-18 with two home runs and nine RBIs. The Pirates have lost six of their last nine games and were understandably flat Monday after learning that starting pitcher Jameson Taillon is being treated for suspected testicular cancer. Rookie Trevor Williams started Monday in place of Taillon, who is 2-1 with a 3.31 ERA in six starts this season and will learn more about his treatment plan following additional testing.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Ivan Nova (3-3, 2.14 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Julio Urías (0-0, 0.84)

In his first start since being named National League Pitcher of the Month for April, Nova allowed four runs over six frames in a 4-2 loss to Cincinnati last Thursday. The 30-year-old has been charged with a total of seven earned runs in his last four starts covering 30 innings. Nova is making his second career start against Los Angeles after allowing one run in 5 1/3 innings and recording the victory at Dodger Stadium on Aug. 12, 2016.

Urias faced San Francisco last Wednesday and received his second straight no-decision after allowing four hits and four walks over five scoreless innings. The 20-year-old has struggled with his control in his first two outings with five strikeouts against eight walks in 10 2/3 innings. Urias, who came out of the bullpen to face the Pirates last August, owns a 3-0 record and 2.70 ERA in 10 career games (eight starts) at Dodger Stadium.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Pirates are 12-1 when scoring at least four runs.

2. The Dodgers placed RHP Brandon McCarthy on the 10-day disabled list with a separated left shoulder and recalled LHP Adam Liberatore from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

3. Pittsburgh optioned C Elias Diaz and INF/OF Phil Gosselin to Triple-A Indianapolis and recalled INF/OF Chris Bostick and INF Max Moroff.

PREDICTION: Pirates 6, Dodgers 5