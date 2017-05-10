Preview: Pirates at Dodgers

Los Angeles catcher Yasmani Grandal is heating up along with the Dodgers, who have won four in a row and nine of their last 11. The 28-year-old catcher looks to continue his resurgence Wednesday as the Dodgers aim for a three-game sweep of the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates, who have lost three straight and are quickly falling behind the pack in the National League Central.

Grandal has struggled this season and has just 11 walks in 94 at-bats, but he’s 6-for-15 with a home run and five RBIs over his last three games, including a two-run blast in Tuesday’s 4-3, 10-inning victory. Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen worked a scoreless inning for the win and has struck out 22 of his last 33 batters faced. The Pirates made news prior to the game by moving Andrew McCutchen back to center field and Gregory Polanco to right field, at least until suspended starter Starling Marte returns in mid-July. Rookie Chris Bostick got the start in left field on Tuesday, and manager Clint Hurdle said he expects to use Bostick along with a combination of Josh Harrison, Jose Osuna, John Jaso and Adam Frazier in left moving forward.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Chad Kuhl (1-2, 5.54 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Kenta Maeda (2-2, 5.81)

Kuhl pitched three scoreless innings last Friday against Milwaukee but did not return following a lengthy rain delay. The 24-year-old has allowed two earned runs or fewer in five of his six outings and has gone 0-1 with a 2.76 ERA in three road starts. Grandal is 0-for-5 with four strikeouts against Kuhl, who went 2-0 with a 4.09 ERA in two starts against the Dodgers last season.

Maeda allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits over five-plus innings against San Diego last Friday and has lowered his ERA from 8.05 to 5.81 with back-to-back strong outings. The 29-year-old is hoping that he’s turned a corner after giving up 17 runs in his first four starts covering 19 innings. Maeda struggled in his only previous start against the Pirates, allowing four runs over five frames in a 6-1 loss at PNC Park on June 25, 2016.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers OF Andrew Toles exited Tuesday’s game with a knee injury and will have an MRI exam on Wednesday.

2. McCutchen has hit safely in eight of his last nine games at Dodger Stadium.

3. Los Angeles LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (hip) will return from the disabled list to start Thursday’s game against Colorado.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 6, Pirates 3