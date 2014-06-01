(Updated: UPDATING: Editing throughout.)

Dodgers 12, Pirates 2: Hanley Ramirez went 4-for-4 with two homers, five RBIs and four runs scored as Los Angeles routed visiting Pittsburgh.

Matt Kemp, Justin Turner and Drew Butera drove in two runs apiece for the Dodgers, who snapped a three-game losing streak and set a season high for runs scored. Hyun-Jin Ryu (6-2) allowed two runs on a season-high 10 hits over six innings to win his third consecutive start, and Jamey Wright tossed three scoreless innings for his second career save.

Ramirez and Kemp gave the Dodgers an early lead with RBI singles in the first against Brandon Cumpton (0-2), who yielded 11 runs (10 earned) on 11 hits over 3 2/3 innings in the shortest start of his career. Kemp snapped an 0-for-20 slump with his first-inning single and Adrian Gonzalez collected three hits, two runs and an RBI.

Los Angeles erupted for four runs in the third inning and five in the fourth to draw clear from the Pirates, who are 3-3 on their 10-game road trip. Ramirez sparked the third-inning rally with an RBI single, belted a two-run shot in the fourth and added a solo blast in his final at-bat in the sixth, giving him six consecutive hits over his last two games.

Butera contributed a two-run triple in the fourth off Jeanmar Gomez to help the Dodgers post their largest winning margin of the season. Jose Tabata went 3-for-4 while Josh Harrison, Jordy Mercer and Chris Stewart recorded two hits apiece for the Pirates, who suffered their largest margin of defeat this year.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Ramirez, who tied his career highs in RBIs and runs scored, recorded the 16th multi-homer performance of his career and second this season. … Pirates 2B Neil Walker went 0-for-3, snapping his 11-game hitting streak. … Dodgers RF Yasiel Puig went 1-for-4 and has reached base in 32 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the majors.