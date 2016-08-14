Pederson leads Dodgers' hit parade in 8-4 win

LOS ANGELES -- Joc Pederson homered and helped key a 17-hit attack as the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied past the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-4 before an announced crowd of 40,563 at Dodger Stadium on Saturday.

Pederson, who went 3-for-5 with two RBIs, was one of seven Dodgers with at least two hits. His homer to left field in the sixth inning off reliever Jared Hughes was his 17th of the season.

Julio Urias (2-2) worked 2 2/3 scoreless innings in relief, striking out three, walking three and giving up three hits.

Closer Kenley Jansen struck out Gregory Polanco for his 35th save of the season.

Pittsburgh's Gerritt Cole (7-8) surrendered six runs (four earned) and 12 hits with three strikeouts and no walks in 4 1/3 innings.

Jung Ho Kang hit a solo home run for the Pirates (58-56), who lost for only the fifth time in their last 19 games against the Dodgers.

Dodgers starter Brandon McCarthy lasted just 1 2/3 innings and allowed three runs, two hits and five walks with three strikeouts. He also hit a batter. McCarthy departed with right hip stiffness.

The Dodgers walked 11 batters.

McCarthy issued a bases-loaded walk to John Jaso for a 1-0 Pirates edge in the first.

The Dodgers tied it in the bottom of the inning as Chase Utley came home when Corey Seager grounded into a double play.

However, the Pirates regained the lead in the second when McCarthy walked Polanco with the bases juiced for a 2-1 advantage. That spelled the end for McCarthy, who was relieved by Josh Fields.

Fields served up an RBI single to Kang for a 3-1 Pittsburgh lead.

In the bottom of the second, Utley's run-scoring double sliced the gap to 3-2.

The Dodgers got a break in the third. An umpire's review overturned Pederson bouncing into a double play after it was determined that Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier failed to touch the bag. It allowed Adrian Gonzalez, who was initially called out, to remain at second. Gonzalez scored on a throwing error by Kang, knotting the score at 3.

Seager's single scored Josh Reddick to put the Dodgers up 4-3. They added two more runs in the fifth on an RBI double by Kendrick and a squeeze bunt by Urias scored Kendrick.

NOTES: Dodgers LHP Rich Hill will pitch a rehab assignment Monday at Triple-A Oklahoma City. Hill, who is on the 15-day disabled list with blisters on his middle pitching finger, has not pitched since the Dodgers acquired him from the Oakland Athletics at the trading deadline. ... Dodgers RHP Bud Norris (mild mid-back strain) is expected to throw about 75 pitches in a rehab start Saturday at Class A Rancho Cucamonga. Norris could rejoin the Dodgers sometime next week. ... Pirates C Francisco Cervelli (left wrist discomfort) returned to the lineup after missing the past two games. ... Pittsburgh C Chris Stewart went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a walk in a rehab assignment Friday night with Double-A Altoona. ... Pirates RHP Chad Kuhl (2-0, 3.91 ERA) will oppose Dodgers LHP Brett Anderson (season debut) in the series finale on Sunday.