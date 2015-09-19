Greinke leads Dodgers to win over Pirates

LOS ANGELES -- Consistency has been one of the hallmarks of Zack Greinke’s outstanding run this season.

“This has been the most consistent I’ve been ever,” Greinke said.

Greinke won his fifth consecutive start and rookie shortstop Corey Seager homered, boosting the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 6-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates before 49,529 at Dodger Stadium on Friday night.

First baseman Adrian Gonzalez had a two-run double in the seventh inning as the Dodgers (85-61) snapped a six-game losing streak to the Pirates. Pittsburgh (87-60) lost its fourth in a row.

The National League West-leading Dodgers reduced their magic number to eight in clinching the division title after the San Francisco Giants dropped a 2-0 decision to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday.

Greinke (18-3), who reached a career high in wins, was charged with two runs on four hits with three strikeouts and two walks in seven-plus innings. He allowed a solo home run to second baseman Neil Walker in the fourth before retiring 11 consecutive batters.

Greinke believes his performance this year tops the one in 2009, when he captured the American League Cy Young award as a member of the Kansas City Royals.

“That year, I went through a rough month, where I kind of changed things, gave up six runs like a couple of games in a row. That hasn’t happened yet this season,” said Greinke, who leads the major leagues with a 1.65 ERA. In 19 of his 30 starts, Greinke has worked seven innings or more and allowed two or fewer runs 24 times.

“A lot of things good have happened. I made a couple of mechanical changes two years ago with (pitching coach Rick) Honeycutt and it’s kind of gotten better the longer I’ve done it. Then, a couple of pitches have gotten better and more consistent. Our defense has been very solid. There isn’t a weak spot in our defense this year.”

Greinke gave up a leadoff single to catcher Chris Stewart, who had two of the Pirates’ four hits off the right-hander, and a walk to pinch-hitter Michael Morse in the eighth before Luis Avilan relieved him. Greinke also was 2-for-2 with a double and a run.

“He was really good,” Seager said of Greinke.

Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle called Greinke a tactician.

“He gives you strikes. He just doesn’t give you good strikes,” Hurdle said. “This guy can pitch. He’s got 18 wins for a reason, the ERA is what it is for a reason.”

Closer Kenley Jansen pitched a scoreless ninth for his 33rd save in 35 chances.

Pirates starter Jeff Locke (8-11) surrendered five runs (four earned) on eight hits with four strikeouts and two walks in 6 1/3 innings.

Dodgers left fielder Justin Ruggiano led off the bottom of the first with a single and advanced to second when second baseman Chase Utley was hit by a pitch. Ruggiano and Utley completed a double steal, with the throw to third by Stewart sailing into left and allowing Ruggiano to score for a 1-0 Los Angeles lead.

In the second, Ruggiano drove in center fielder Joc Pederson with an RBI single to make it 2-0.

Walker cut the deficit by smacking a Greinke fastball over the wall in center for a solo home run with one out in the fourth. It was Walker’s 14th home run this season.

After a single by catcher A.J. Ellis, Seager delivered a two-run shot to right in the bottom of the inning for a 4-1 Dodgers’ cushion. It was his second home run this year and his first at Dodger Stadium since Seager was promoted from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sept. 3.

“It was a blast,” said Seager, who is batting .412 with two home runs and 10 RBIs in 14 big-league games. “The first one you’re in such awe but the first one at home was a lot of fun, too. I was in cloud nine running around the bases.”

NOTES: Dodgers 2B Howie Kendrick was activated from the 15-day disabled list Friday after missing 34 games with a strained left hamstring. Chase Utley, though, got the start at 2B instead of Kendrick, who did not play. Kendrick will be gradually eased back into action, manager Don Mattingly said. ... Pirates rookie INF Jung Ho Kang underwent season-ending surgery Thursday night on his left knee after suffering a torn meniscus and a broken tibia in a collision with Chicago Cubs 2B Chris Coghlan. ... The Pirates are 0-49 when trailing after eight innings. ... Pirates LHP Francisco Liriano (10-7, 3.45 ERA) will face Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw (14-6, 2.12 ERA) on Saturday.